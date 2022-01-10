Charlotte d'Amboise Returns to CHICAGO and Bianca Marroquín Extends Her Run

Tony Nominee Charlotte d'Amboise returns to Chicago as Roxie Hart beginning tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022 and Bianca Marroquín has extended in her role as Velma Kelly through March 13, 2022 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY). Charlotte celebrates 25 years with the production and Bianca celebrates 20 years.

Charlotte d'Amboise returns to Chicago after starring as Fastrada in the Tony Award-winning revival of Pippin. For her portrayal of Roxie in the Chicago's first national tour, she earned L.A. Drama Critics Circle, L.A. Ovation and Bay Area Theatre Circle awards. Her other NY credits include A Chorus Line (Cassie, Tony nomination), Sweet Charity (Charity, Fred Astaire Award), Can-Can (Encores!), Contact, Damn Yankees (Lola, Fred Astaire Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony nomination), Company, Carrie, Song and Dance and Cats. Film: The acclaimed documentary Every Little Step, Frances Ha, The Preacher's Wife, The In Crowd. With her husband Terrence Mann, Ms. d'Amboise teaches a summer musical theatre intensive. Visit www.triplearts.com. Follow me on Twitter @CharlotteDAmboi.

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now in its 25th year, Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical.

Bianca Marroquín has played Roxie Hart in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on over the last 20 years, with over 4,000 performances. Now, for Broadway's return, she joins a short list of legendary women who have both played Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in the show - including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Ruthie Henshall. She first played "Roxie Hart" in 2002 in Mexico City's Spanish-language production, soon thereafter she was invited to join the Broadway company where she made history becoming the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway! Her other Broadway credits including Daniela in In the Heights and Carmen in The Pajama Game. She recently appeared as Chita Rivera the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon.

The cast of Chicago currently features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Jennifer Fouché as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, C. Caballero, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicagoa??is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Buy tickets for Chicago now for any performance through February 28, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until 48 hours before the performance.

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday thru Saturday 10am-8:30pm, Sunday 12pm-7:30pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagotheMusical.com.