Charles Pillow Large Ensemble Celebrates Miles Davis At Dizzys Club

Dizzy's Club, located at Jazz at Lincoln Center, 10 Columbus Circle, New York is proud to welcome the Charles Pillow Large Ensemble on Monday, August 19th (sets: 7:30pm & 9:30pm).

To celebrate the successful recent release of Electric Miles, Pillow is thrilled to be joined by trumpeters Tony Kadleck, Frank Greene, Scott Wendholtand Tim Hagans, saxophonists Alexa Tarantino, Troy Roberts, Marc Phaneuf and Owen Broder, trombonistsMichael Davis, Alan Ferber, Keith O'Quinn and Jeff Nelson, keyboardist Henry Hey, bassist Chuck Bergeron and drummer Jared Schonig. Coinciding with the 50 year anniversary of Miles Davis' 1969 album Bitches Brew, the release of this eight-track collection of Davis-penned tunes aptly celebrated the music of the jazz legend within the 1969-72 period. Electric Miles has gained some great international attraction from publications including The Wire, JazzTimes, Jazziz, Jazz Trail amongst many others.

To pay homage to the electric era of the trumpeting icon, Pillow invited special guest saxophonist and Miles Davis alum Dave Liebman to join his 17-piece collective, which featured Tony Kadleck, Charlie Carr, Tim Hagans, Clay Jenkins (trumpets), Colin Gordon (alto sax, soprano sax, flute), Luke Norris (tenor sax, clarinet), CJ Ziarniak (tenor sax), Karl Stabnau (bass clarinet), Michael Davis, Jack Courtright, Abe Nouri and Gabe Ramos (trombones), Julian Garvue (electric piano), Chuck Bergeron (bass), Mike Forfia (acoustic bass on "Sanctuary" and "In a Silent Way") and Jared Schonig (drums).

The sound of Bitches Brew - the bass clarinet and multiple keyboards - was unheard of at the time. Almost every aspect of this 1969 release was new; the loose, yet guide-post like structures in the music, the post production techniques that Teo Macero used putting it together, the fact that it was a double album, even the liner notes, all pointed to a new direction in jazz. On Electric Miles, Pillow and his large ensemble draws attention to the music that featured jazz stalwarts such as Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Lenny White, Jack DeJohnette, John McLaughlin, Joe Zawinul, Wayne Shorter, Dave Liebman and Dave Holland. Electric Miles centers around compositions from Bitches Brew, Jack Johnson, and In a Silent Way - all skillfully arranged for big band.

Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Pillow studied at Loyola University before pursuing his Masters Degree in Jazz Studies at the prestigious Eastman School of Music, in Rochester, NY. Since moving to NYC in 1987, he has appeared on over 100 recordings with both jazz and pop luminaries such as Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Jay Z,Luther Vandross, Paul Simon, Brad Mehldau, Michael Brecker, Bruce Springsteen, John Scofield, Tom Harrell, Dave Liebman, David Sanborn, to name a few. In addition to an active performing and recording schedule, he is an Assistant Professor of Jazz Saxophone at the Eastman school of Music.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You