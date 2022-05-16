Charitybuzz Launches Broadway Curtain Up Auction and the Broadway's Biggest Fan Giveaway

This May, ahead of the 75th Annual Tony Awards, Charitybuzz has announced their biggest live theater initiatives yet, the Broadway Curtain Up Auction, full of once in a lifetime Broadway experiences, and the Broadway's Biggest Fan Giveaway, which grants one lucky winner the ultimate Broadway getaway.

The Broadway: Curtain Up Auction and Sweepstakes support the remarkable revitalization of Broadway as it continues its triumphant return, engaging the Charitybuzz community of philanthropic supporters in this massive effort to benefit important causes, performing artists, and theatrical organizations and celebrates the positive social activism efforts of the community at large with auction lots of all sizes and types.

The Broadway Curtain Up Auction shines a spotlight on how powerful we are when we come together: stars and shows donating their time, fans and supporters bidding high, and Charitybuzz providing unforgettable experiences for everyone involved.

Broadway's Biggest Fan Giveaway grants one lucky winner the ultimate Broadway experience: 1 week, 8 shows, plus once-in-a-lifetime bonus events like dinner at a trendy Times Square restaurant (where you're bound to bump into theater people), a meet and greet with a star, autographed merchandise, and sit-downs with theater makers and more, complete with travel and accommodations.

This sweepstakes is all to support one of the organization's that continues to support so many of the theater industry's members: Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. BC/EFA is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other life-threatening illnesses nationwide receive medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance; awarding annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.



"Broadway was drastically affected by the pandemic, and our non-profit partners have been the ones unrelenting, creative and consistent in their support of the people who bring these shows to life," said Charitybuzz CEO Ben Erwin. "As excitement builds for the return of Broadway and other live events, we're seizing on the opportunity to raise funds for these organizations that have done so much for the community. This campaign will bring fans the memorable experiences they've been waiting for and bring charities the ever-important funding they need to drive impact."

Each auction bid and sweepstakes entry generates important charitable impact in partnership with more than 4,500 non-profit organizations, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Actors Fund, and theater organizations including the Broadway Green Alliance, A Is For, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Roundabout Theater Company, the Freestyle Love Supreme Scholarship Fund and more.



Charitybuzz is the world's leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access. Through its premier auction platform, upscale shopping experience, concierge business and sweepstakes program, Charitybuzz has raised $550 million for cause to date.

In addition to incredible luxury travel, VIP event experiences, and rare memorabilia and collectibles, Charitybuzz features exclusive access to the world's most influential personalities - Sara Bareilles Meryl Streep and many, many more.

