Character Breakdown: URINETOWN Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Follow your heart to New York City Center this February to check out the first show of the 2025 Encores! season. Rehearsals are now underway for Urinetown, which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Styles, Rainn Wilson, Keala Settle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Greg Hildreth and more. What's it all about?

Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.

Rainn Wilson returns to the stage to play Caldwell B. Cladwell. "It's a great, classic villain role. He's charming, sleazy, fun, ridiculous, and over-the-top, mustache-twirling," he explained during a break from rehearsals. "He's got a couple of great song and dance numbers and it's great fun. I remember seeing Urinetown on Broadway 20-some years ago and how incredible John Cullum was. It's great to be in these villainous shoes."