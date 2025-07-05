Character Breakdown: GINGER TWINSIES Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are The Parent Trap and musical theatre a twinning combination? We sure hope so, because Ginger Twinsies is getting ready to begin preview performances at the Orpheum Theatre. What is it all about?

You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.

"We've been seperated at birth- we didn't know the other existed, which is really messed up when you think about it," said Russell Daniels and Aneesa Folds, who play Annie and Hallie respectively. "Then we meet... and the rest is herstory!"

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!