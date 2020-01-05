Chapter NY Presents Erin Jane Nelson's 'Shekinah'
Chapter NY has announced שכינ?" (Shekinah), Erin Jane Nelson's first solo exhibition at the gallery. The exhibition will present her most recent series of fabric-wrapped panel works and ceramic vessels.
Nelson's practice is grounded in photography sourced from her personal archive of found and original images. She works serially, with each project delving into new conceptual frameworks as far ranging as the cultural anxiety around climate change, the sentience of octopuses, and the science fiction of our present moment. Her photographic elements merge onto unexpected support structures, their multiple references engaging the nuanced anxiety, conflict, and humor of the present and immediate future.
For this exhibition, Nelson embraces her Southern Jewish heritage as subject matter. The title of the exhibition, Shekinah, a word from rabbinical literature that means the feminine aspect of God, a sense of place in the world, a dwelling, a goddess, has been Nelson's framework for spiritual seeking. Based on research and photographs made while studying and formally converting to Judaism over the last year, she incorporates Jewish symbolism and archival photographs into this new work alongside her ongoing photographic practice documenting the environmental collapse of her home region.
Along with ceramics, found textiles and collaged photographs typical of earlier bodies of work, Nelson uses natural dying techniques that impregnate her works with the colors and ghosts of plants and insects. Her seeping and decaying forms, mixed with personally relevant subject matter, are inspired by poet Joyelle McSweeney's concept of the necropastoral, a political-aesthetic space in which human depredations converge with nature's decay. Coupled with an idealism of religion's ability to heal and give guidance for mourning, Nelson leaves room for moments of respite and purpose within a fraught world.
_____
Raised in the American South, Erin Jane Nelson lives and works in Atlanta, GA. In 2011 she received her BFA from The Cooper Union. Recent solo exhibitions include: Her Deepness, Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, Atlanta, GA; Psychopompopolis, Document Gallery, Chicago; and Dylan, Hester, New York. Her work has been featured in group exhibitions at La Galerie, centre d'art contemporain, Noisy-le-Sec, France; Deli Gallery, Brooklyn; Van Doren Waxter, New York; Capital Gallery, San Francisco; Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich; and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. Her work is currently included in Making Knowing: Craft in Art, 1950-2019 at the Whitney, which has recently acquired the artist's work. Nelson will also be featured in an upcoming exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands.
For more information please contact: info@chapter-ny.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Board of Directors of the New York Musical Festival announced today that after 15 years of presenting vibrant, new musical theater, NYMF will ceas... (read more)
HELLO, DOLLY! Tour Announces Cancellations
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour has canceled planned engagements in Toronto and Schenectady.... (read more)
The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-pre... (read more)
VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Broadway in 2020 - Watch the Brand New Trailer!
Happy new year, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire hits Broadway in 2020, and we're kicking off the year with a brand new trailer for the show.... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE Actress Drops Legal Action Against Producer After Being Fired for 'Homophobic' Views
As BroadwayWorld reported in September, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musi... (read more)
Pearl Sun Will Fill In for Emily Walton in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original Come From Away cast member Pearl Sun will fill in as 'Janice & Others' in Broadway's Come From Away, Janu... (read more)