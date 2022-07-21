Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chapman Roberts Files Lawsuit Alleging Copyright Infringement on SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Vocal Arragements

Roberts, 80, is claiming copyright infringement, and seeking credit and compensation for subsequent productions of Smokey Joe's Café.

Jul. 21, 2022  

In a press release provided by theater veteran Chapman Roberts, it was revealed that he is the plaintiff in a lawsuit allegeding that he was not credited or compensated for createing the vocal arragements of music for the Broadway musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe.

The Broadway show features Roberts' vocal arrangements of Leiber and Stoller's rock and roll and R&B hits - such as "Jailhouse Rock," and the Elvis Presley version of "Hound Dog;" the popular, bluesy version of "On Broadway;" the catchy novelty tunes "Love Potion #9," "Poison Ivy," "Yakety Yak" and "Charlie Brown;" and the 1961 soul classic "Stand by Me," that the songwriting duo crafted with singer Ben E. King.

The defendants in the lawsuit are theater and entertainment industry behemoths - including the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, Broadway HD, Amazon Digital Services LLC, and SONY/ATV Music Publishing.

Roberts, 80, is claiming copyright infringement, and seeking credit and compensation for subsequent productions of Smokey Joe's Café using his popular, original 1995 Broadway vocal arrangements of the Jerome Leiber and Michael Stoller classics.

According to Roberts, the musical - using his vocal arrangements - has been replicated, restaged, and even live streamed over two decades, without crediting or compensating him.

"I become more acutely aware of the scope of the saga and its historic ramifications. This is a precedent- setting case seeped in the reparations furor that has been brewing in this country and globally for decades," said Roberts, referring to the many instances of Black artists and performers not getting credit or compensation for their creations."

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

