Cellist Nicholas Canellakis Joins Suòno Artist Management Roster

Cellist Nicholas Canellakis has joined the artist roster of Suòno Artist Management, effective April 1, 2023. Canellakis will be represented by Marianne LaCrosse, Founder and CEO, who will also represent Canellakis's duo with pianist Michael Stephen Brown (the Canellakis-Brown Duo).

Canellakis says, "I'm so delighted to join Suòno Artist Management. I've known the brilliant Marianne LaCrosse for over fifteen years, meeting her for the first time when I was just embarking on my career. She's seen me evolve as an artist and I've watched her career flourish. I couldn't be more excited for this collaboration."

Nicholas Canellakis has become one of the most sought-after and innovative cellists of his generation and has been praised as a "superb young soloist" (The New Yorker) and for being "impassioned...the audience seduced by his rich, alluring tone" (The New York Times). A multifaceted artist, Canellakis has forged a unique voice combining his talents as soloist, chamber musician, curator, filmmaker, and composer/arranger.

Recent concert highlights include concerto appearances with the Virginia, Albany, Delaware, Stamford, Richardson, Lansing, and Bangor Symphonies, the Erie Philharmonic, The Orchestra Now, the New Haven Symphony as Artist-in-Residence, and the American Symphony Orchestra in Carnegie Hall. He performs recitals throughout the U.S. with his longtime duo collaborator, pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown, and recent appearances have included Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach, New Orleans Friends of Chamber Music, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and Wolf Trap in Virginia.

Canellakis is an artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, with which he performs regularly in Alice Tully Hall and on tour internationally, including London's Wigmore Hall, the Louvre in Paris, the Seoul Arts Center in Korea, and the Shanghai and Taipei National Concert Halls. He is also a regular guest artist at many of the world's leading music festivals, including Santa Fe, Ravinia, Music@Menlo, Bard, Bridgehampton, La Jolla, Hong Kong, Moab, Chamberfest Cleveland, and Music in the Vineyards. He was recently renewed as the artistic director of Chamber Music Sedona (Arizona), where he has made a major impact through his dynamic programming and educational and community outreach.

A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and New England Conservatory, his teachers included Orlando Cole, Peter Wiley, Paul Katz, and Madeleine Golz. He began his Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center career as a member of the Bowers Program (formerly CMS Two), and he has also been in residence at Carnegie Hall as a member of Ensemble Connect.

Filmmaking and acting are special interests of Canellakis. He has produced, directed, and starred in several short films and music videos, including his popular comedy web series Conversations with Nick Canellakis. His latest film, Thin Walls, was nominated for awards at many prominent film festivals and can be found on Amazon Prime.

Canellakis plays on an outstanding cello by Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume, from 1840. For more information, please visit nicholascanellakis.com.

About the Canellakis-Brown Duo

Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown have been uniting their multi-disciplinary talents and honing their unique musical voice for over fifteen years. They bring their affectionate, brutally honest, and infectious rapport to the stage while presenting programs celebrating the standard literature, little-known gems, and original works and arrangements.

Canellakis and Brown, who "play with their antennae tuned to each other" (The Washington Post), are both longtime artists with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. They have performed together virtually all over the world, including the Baltics, the Greek Islands, Cuba, the Far East, and venues all over the U.S. Recent engagements include Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New Orleans Friends of Music, Rockport Music, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, ArtPower in San Diego, the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach, Wolf Trap in Virginia, and Music@Menlo in Silicon Valley, where they were featured as guest curators.

Their latest album, titled (b)romance, will be released on First Hand Records in 2023.

About Suòno Artist Management

Suòno Artist Management is a boutique agency in the San Francisco Bay Area representing some of today's leading musicians. Founded in December 2022 by Marianne LaCrosse, the artist roster includes the Jasper String Quartet, recipient of Chamber Music America's Cleveland Quartet Award; international prize-winning violinist Rachell Ellen Wong; Twelfth Night, a Baroque ensemble who will make their Carnegie Hall debut in 2024; Iranian-Pakistani-American flutist Amir Farsi; Seattle-based Renaissance vocal group, Byrd Ensemble; and the internationally acclaimed Boarte Piano Trio.

Photo Credit: Sophie Zhai/Sophie Studio