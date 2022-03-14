Celebrate the Songs of HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More with Broadway by the Year: The New Wave!
Live from NYC's Town Hall® The Town Hall http://thetownhall.org/ A non-profit national landmark founded by suffragists in 1921 Monday, March 21, 2022 • 8:00pm The Town Hall Presents BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: "THE NEW WAVE" Songs from Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, The Book of Mormon, and more! When Broadway historians look back at the early 21st Century, they may well call this era a new Golden Age, but right now it's much like the 1920s when bright new composers like Irving Berlin, The Gershwins, Rodgers & Hart, and Cole Porter took a foothold on Broadway. Today's breakthrough artists may not be as prolific as their antecedents, but their shows definitely run much longer and their impact is just as great. In our first concert of our 21st season, Broadway by the Year will celebrate the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Bobby Lopez with Jeff Marx and others (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q), and so much more! Plus, given the recent time frame of these already iconic shows, we hope to have some of the original stars come to Town Hall to recreate their history-making performances! The cast of Broadway By The Year: The New Wave includes: Jeanine Bruen (Broadway Rising Stars 2016), Gunhild Carling (The Wonder Woman of Jazz), Adan Gallegos (Broadway Rising Stars 2019), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset), Ben Jones (Guys and Dolls), Joe Iconis and Family (Be More Chill), and Sara Neimietz (13 The Musical). More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks. BUY TICKETS https://www.ticketmaster.com/broadway-by-the-year-new-york-new-york-03-21-2022/event/03005C4A47B87CCD?brand=townhall&camefrom=cfc_town_hall_bwayworld Joe Iconis' musical Be More Chill was catapulted to Broadway through social media and a passionate fan base, Sara Neimietz will represent the new generation of Broadway, singing the work of Jason Robert Brown and other groundbreaking composers while Danny Gardner will represent the "song and dance" man, which has become synonymous with today's Broadway shows. Gunhild Carling will provide a wonderfully entertaining representation of the "John Doyle Movement '' that had actors becoming the orchestra, playing instruments as well as singing and acting. The Broadway By The Year dance troupe, led by Danny Gardner, will again be performing at this year's concerts, as dance remains a significant element of these evenings. As a National Historic Landmark, The Town Hall has played a significant role in New York City's cultural life and social evolution since 1921, when it was built by a suffragist organization as a gathering place for all New Yorkers.