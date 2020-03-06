Celebrate The Luck of The Irish at Carolines on Broadway
Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, celebrates the luck of the Irish with St. Patrick's Week Comedy: The All-Irish Show, featuring Katie Boyle, Sean Finnerty, Maureen Langan, Connor Larsen, Ger Staunton, and Colum Tyrrell, on Sunday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. Line-up subject to change without notice.
Cover charge is $18.00 per person plus a two-beverage minimum in the showroom.
To purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.
