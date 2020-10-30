Cathedral of St. John the Divine & New York Philharmonic Host ALL HALLOWS EVE: THE PHILHARMONIC AT THE CATHEDRAL
The concert will take place on October 31.
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine and the New York Philharmonic will partner this Halloween to present a free, streamed performance of classically spooky compositions by Musorgsky, Saint-Saëns and more, recorded in the Cathedral and streamed online on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
The performance, recorded in the Cathedral's Gothic interior, is an expression of both institutions' desire to reach out and provide cultural offerings to the New York City community and beyond during this unusual Halloween season. As cultural leaders, both the Cathedral and the Philharmonic are dedicated to providing intellectually- and emotionally-stimulating programs throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, reaching out to audiences both online and through physically-distanced in-person events.
The streamed concert will be the Philharmonic's first official Halloween performance since its founding in 1842. The Cathedral, which partners with the Philharmonic for a free annual Memorial Day Concert-a tradition interrupted by the pandemic this year-is thrilled to once again join forces with this musical powerhouse.
In addition to the New York Philharmonic concert, the Cathedral has a full slate of Halloween programs and events this year, both online and on-site. Although the traditional Halloween Extravaganza and Procession of the Ghouls, masterminded by famed puppeteer Ralph Lee and the Mettawee Theater Company, will not take place this year, the Cathedral is pleased to present an online celebration of Lee's contributions to the season, which will be streamed on the Cathedral's YouTube channel. Online participants can also sign up for Halloween Crypt Crawls, giving participants a rare glimpse of the depths of the Cathedral. For those living near the Cathedral, an in-person event, offered in partnership with the West 111th Street Block Association, welcomes youthful trick-or-treaters and revelers of all ages to a Haunted Fountain event on the grounds on Saturday afternoon.
The free performance will be streamed on the Cathedral and New York Philharmonic's Facebook pages. Information on more Halloween-related programs at the Cathedral is available at stjohndivine.org. For information about the Philharmonic, visit nyphil.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo
Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production....
Tim Curry and Original ROCKY HORROR Cast Members to Reunite For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Tim Curry and some of his fellow 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wiscon...
Alex Brightman, Meryl Streep & More Join Bette Midler's HULAWEEN
Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast that’s sure to get into mischief as they raise funds for New York Restoration Project (NYRP) at her virtual...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
Actors' Equity Association has released a statement after signing a memorandum of understanding with Walt Disney World regarding layoffs of most of th...
Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! for Halloween
Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Hallowee...
VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO
The video stars Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt , John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason...