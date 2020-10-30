Cathedral of St. John the Divine & New York Philharmonic Host ALL HALLOWS EVE: THE PHILHARMONIC AT THE CATHEDRAL

The concert will take place on October 31.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine and the New York Philharmonic will partner this Halloween to present a free, streamed performance of classically spooky compositions by Musorgsky, Saint-Saëns and more, recorded in the Cathedral and streamed online on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

The performance, recorded in the Cathedral's Gothic interior, is an expression of both institutions' desire to reach out and provide cultural offerings to the New York City community and beyond during this unusual Halloween season. As cultural leaders, both the Cathedral and the Philharmonic are dedicated to providing intellectually- and emotionally-stimulating programs throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, reaching out to audiences both online and through physically-distanced in-person events.

The streamed concert will be the Philharmonic's first official Halloween performance since its founding in 1842. The Cathedral, which partners with the Philharmonic for a free annual Memorial Day Concert-a tradition interrupted by the pandemic this year-is thrilled to once again join forces with this musical powerhouse.

In addition to the New York Philharmonic concert, the Cathedral has a full slate of Halloween programs and events this year, both online and on-site. Although the traditional Halloween Extravaganza and Procession of the Ghouls, masterminded by famed puppeteer Ralph Lee and the Mettawee Theater Company, will not take place this year, the Cathedral is pleased to present an online celebration of Lee's contributions to the season, which will be streamed on the Cathedral's YouTube channel. Online participants can also sign up for Halloween Crypt Crawls, giving participants a rare glimpse of the depths of the Cathedral. For those living near the Cathedral, an in-person event, offered in partnership with the West 111th Street Block Association, welcomes youthful trick-or-treaters and revelers of all ages to a Haunted Fountain event on the grounds on Saturday afternoon.

The free performance will be streamed on the Cathedral and New York Philharmonic's Facebook pages. Information on more Halloween-related programs at the Cathedral is available at stjohndivine.org. For information about the Philharmonic, visit nyphil.org.

