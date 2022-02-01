Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Announces Updated Season

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), presents the revised eleventh season of Great Music in a Great Space under the direction of Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music and Organist. With choral and organ performances ranging from J.S. Bach to the 13th-century female-voiced Cantigas de Amigo, the remainder of the season provides a culturally diverse offering inside the Cathedral's gothic interior.

2022 kicks off with a virtual recital by Artist in Residence David Briggs, followed by the world premiere of Daniel Ficarri's Gothic Hymn, with violinist Stella Chen. Musica Sacra, the longest continuously performing professional chorus in New York City, the Cathedral Choir, and Rose of the Compass present music spanning from José Maurício Nunez Garcia's Requiem to Arvo Pärt's Te Deum, and a world premiere by Wang Jie.

The GMGS organ recital series continues with David Briggs, newly appointed Associate Organist Daniel Ficarri, Organ Scholar Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie, and former Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem, with programs that include premieres and explore new avenues of composition and performance for the King of Instruments.

Students are admitted free to select performances with valid school ID. Visit the Cathedral's website for more information about the 2021-2022 season of Great Music in a Great Space.