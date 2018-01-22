Catch Manhattan Theatre Club's THE CHILDREN in its Final Two Weeks on Broadway!

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Royal Court Theatre's production of The Children begins the final two weeks of its run at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The production will play its final performance Sunday, February 4.

The new play by Olivier Award winner Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica) is directed by James MacDonald (Top Girls at MTC) and stars acclaimed London cast members BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay (The National Theatre's Stanley).

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatre production of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play is making its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

The creative team for The Children features Miriam Buether (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting and projection design), and Max Pappenheim (sound design).

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017-2018 season includes Saint Joan at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre; the world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, the New York premiere of In the Body of the World and the world premiere of Dan Cody's Yacht at New York City Center - Stage I; and the New York premiere of Actually and the world premiere of Sugar in Our Wounds at MTC at the Studio At Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Prince of Broadway; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; Vietgone by Qui Nguyen; Sell/Buy/Date by Sarah Jones; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Tickets are available at Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Box Office at 261 West 47th Street. Ticket prices are $60-$140.

