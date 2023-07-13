Casts of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park takes place every Thursday in July.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 4 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Casts of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Today, July 13, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continues its 2023 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's performances will include: Titanique the Musical (Pre-show), Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX: The Musical, A Beautiful Noise, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Rich Kaminski.

Full 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryan Photo
Video: See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park

This week, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2023 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday. This week's performances included Taiwan Tourism Bureau (pre-show), The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, and Wicked. See video highlights from the show!

2
Casts of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Br Photo
Casts of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park performances will include: Taiwan Tourism Bureau (pre-show), The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, and Wicked.

3
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park's 2023 program will bring the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July beginning July 6.

4
VIDEO: Watch SIX, BEETLEJUICE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Photo
VIDEO: Watch SIX, BEETLEJUICE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM concluded its 2022 season of the beloved series earlier this week with FREE performances all August long. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage. Watch video highlights here!

More Hot Stories For You

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in JulyGet 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July
Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National TourKrysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!
Review Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds PlayhouseReview Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds Playhouse

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
SIX
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
FUNNY GIRL
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You