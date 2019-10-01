Casting Announced For IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS 2019 National Tour
Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, the stage adaptation of the beloved classic film, announces casting for the upcoming National Tour.
The 2019 season will star David Elder as "Bob Wallace," Jeremy Benton as "Phil Davis," Kerry Conte as "Betty Haynes," and Kelly Sheehan as "Judy Haynes." Also featured are Conrad John Schuck as "General Waverly," Lorna Luft as "Martha Watson," Brad Frenette as "Ralph Sheldrake," Danny Gardner as "Mike Nulty," and Cliff Bemis as "Ezekiel Foster." Additionally, Emma Grace Berardelli and Kyla Carter will be reprising the role of "Susan Waverly."
Rounding out the cast of returning cast members are Darien Crago, Sarah Fagan, Drew Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Brianna Latrash, Stephanie Brooks Martin, Chris McNiff,Daniel Plimpton, Kristyn Pope, Sean Quinn, and Karilyn Ashley Surratt. Additional new cast members for the 2019 season include Lamont Brown, Kimberly Immanuel, Tina Johnson,Kristie Kerwin, and Chris Shin.
Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn who fall for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep," "Happy Holiday," "Sisters," "Blue Skies," and the unforgettable title song, Irving Berlin's "White Christmas."
The New York Times exclaims "this cozy trip down memory lane should be put on your wish list." And, the New York Daily News hailed Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS as "a holiday card come to life."
Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin with book by David Ives and Paul Blake and is based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.
Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS is produced by Work Light Productions. The creative team includes direction and choreography by Randy Skinner, scenic design by Anna Louizos, scenic adaptation by Kenneth Foy, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Keith Caggiano, orchestrations by Larry Blank with vocal and dance arrangements by Bruce Pomahac, and associate choreography by Kristyn Pope.
For more information visit www.irvingberlinswhitechristmas.com
