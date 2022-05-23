Cast Announced for CYMBELINE at New York Classical Theatre

New York Classical Theatre has announced casting for Shakespeare's romantic adventure Cymbeline, directed by Stephen Burdman. The production will be presented from June 14 to July 10, 2022 at public parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The cast will feature Brandon Burk (Comedy of Errors at Kentucky Shakespeare) as Posthumus/Guiderius, Aziza Gharib (Love's Labour's Lost at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival) as Imogen/Jupiter, Ché Lyons (4:48 Psychosis at Baltimore Theatre Project) as Queen/Belarius, Evan Moore-Coll (NY Classical's King Lear and Macbeth) as Cloten/Cornelius/Soothsayer/British Soldier, Christian Ryan (Macbeth at Orlando Shakespeare) as Iachimo/Aviragus, Nick Salamone (NY Classical's As You Like It and The Seagull) as Cymbeline, and Terrell Wheeler (Fly at Pasadena Playhouse and Florida Studio Theatre) as Pisanio/Caius Lucius.



"Our Cymbeline is Imogen's story," said Burdman. "We believe her bravery, ingenuity, and integrity make her an inspiring protagonist worth interpreting today. Imogen is the catalyst in the world of the play: she takes agency and-with some disguises and a few swordfights-overturns Cymbeline's royally classist policies."



Cymbeline will feature costume design by Sabrinna Fabi, fight direction by Sean Michael Chin, and voice and speech coaching by Cynthia Santos-DeCure. Stephanie Klapper is the Casting Director; marcus d. harvey is the Casting Liaison. Yetti Steinman is the Production Stage Manager and Supervising Producer, and Meg Dowling is the Assistant Stage Manager.



Performances will be Tuesday through Sunday at 7:00 PM:



Central Park (West 103rd Street & Central Park West)

June 14 - 26, 2022



Carl Schurz Park (East 86th Street & East End Avenue)

June 28 - July 3, 2022



Brooklyn Commons Park at MetroTech (Myrtle Avenue & Bridge Street)

July 5 - 10, 2022



Tickets are free of charge. Reservations are recommended and can be made at nyclassical.org/cymbeline.



Since 2000, NY Classical has presented over 40 productions and more than 800 free performances of classic plays by Shakespeare, Moliere, Chekhov, Shaw, and Dickens, for over a quarter of a million people. Attendees at NY Classical's performances range from theatre aficionados to audiences who have never seen a play before, helping to develop new and future audiences.





About NY Classical:



New York Classical Theatre's mission is to create and reinvigorate audiences for the theatre by presenting all-free productions of popular classics and forgotten masterpieces in public spaces throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. We firmly believe that everyone-regardless of social, economic, or educational background-should have the opportunity to enjoy live professional theatre together as a community. Our free, engaging performances interpreted for approachable spaces inspire experienced theatergoers to reconnect with the classics and build new and future audiences.



Now celebrating our 23rd season, NY Classical has served over 275,000 people with 43 all-free productions: King Lear (2021, 2009), The Importance of Being Earnest: Two Ways (2018), Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth (2017, 2008, 2001), The Rivals, The Winter's Tale (2016, 2004), A Midsummer Night's Dream (2016, 2000), Measure for Measure, The Taming of the Shrew (2015, 2002), As You Like It (2014, 2005), The Tempest, The Seagull, A {15-Min!} Christmas Carol (2017, 2013, 2012), Twelfth Night (2012, 2002), Playing Moliere, Henry V, The School for Husbands, The Rover, Much Ado About Nothing (2010, 2003), Richard III, Hamlet, Misalliance, Cymbeline, The Recruiting Officer, Love's Labour's Lost, The Comedy of Errors, Mary Stuart, All's Well That Ends Well, Scapin, The Feigned Courtesans, The Triumph of Love, and King Ubu.