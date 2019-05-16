Cast And Schedule Announced For Laura Kaminsky's AS ONE At Merkin Hall

As One, composer Laura Kaminsky's chamber opera for two voices and string quartet, comes to Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall for a run of four performances: Thursday, May 30 (8 pm); Saturday, June 1 (9 pm), Tuesday, June 4 (8 pm), and Thursday, June 6 (8 pm).

Two voices share the role of the sole transgender protagonist, Hannah, in this moving and often funny story that follows her journey to self truth. With empathy and humor, As One traces Hannah's experiences from her youth in a small town to her college years on the West Coast, and finally to Norway where she is surprised at what she learns about herself. The libretto is by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, with a film by Reed.

Two rotating casts emphasize diversity and the universal nature of its story. Blythe Gaissert and Michael Kelly portray Hannah on May 30 and June 6, while Briana Elyse Hunter and Jorell Williams sing the role on June 1 and June 4.

Wrote David Patrick Stearns on the WQXR Blog, I can personally vouch for the transgender opera As One an opera that has continually made a strong impression since its 2014 premiere.

Since its 2014 Brooklyn premiere by American Opera Projects, As One has become the most performed opera in the U.S. and Canada written in the 21st century. Kaufman Music Center is proud to bring As One back to New York in a new co-production with America Opera Projects and New York City Opera that joins the citywide celebrations that mark the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and a half-century of LGBTQ+ liberation.

