Carlos Valdes Joins Hulu's UP HERE Musical Series

Carlos Valdes has joined the cast of Hulu's new musical rom-com series Up Here.

Up Here is a new musical comedy series with original music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Tony-winner Thomas Kail is slated to direct with Tony-winner Steven Levenson serving as show runner.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Valdes will star alongside Mae Whitman in the new series, which is set to begin production in New York this summer. He will play the role of Miguel, a video game concept artist who is described as "sensitive and thoughtful with an artistic sensibility and romantic streak."

After always struggling with the feeling that he doesn't belong, a cataclysmic break-up drives Miguel to reinvent himself as an investment banker to ensure that he is never hurt again.

The musical romantic comedy is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love - and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Valdes made his Broadway debut as Adrej in Once on Broadway and was also seen as Pavli in Encores! City Center's 2015 production of Zorba! He is most known for his work on The CW's hit series The Flash.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez are one of the most celebrated songwriting teams in history, on stage and screen. Most recently, they wrote the acclaimed songs for "WandaVision" the hit TV series about superpower heroes living in suburbia. Robert, who is a double EGOT winner-Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, Tonys - has created the phenomenally successful "Avenue Q", "Book of Mormon" and "Frozen". Kristin has shared those awards, working with Robert on "Frozen", "Up Here", and "Coco", as well as collaborating with others on the musical, "In Transit".

Thomas Kail won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Hamilton. Kail's Broadway credits include In the Heights (Tony nom.), Lombardi, Magic/Bird.

Steven Levenson's plays include The Unavoidable Disappearance Of Tom Durnin (Roundabout Theatre Company), Core Values (Ars Nova), The Language of Trees (Roundabout), Seven Minutes In Heaven (Colt Coeur), and the book for Dear Evan Hansen.

