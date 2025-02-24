Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble to Perform At Brooklyn's St. Joseph's University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Sunday, March 2 at 3:00 PM and Tuesday, March 4 at 12:40 PM at St. Joseph's University's The Parlors, Burns Hall, 245 Clinton Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. Featured music for both events will include works by Florent Schmitt, Vincent d'Indy and Nino Rota.

Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island.