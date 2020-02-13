Caitlin Kinnunen Will Sing Title Role in Concept Album For New Musical FRANKIE!

Tony-Award Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) will sing the title role of Frankie in the upcoming Cast Concept album of Frankie! The Musical with Music & Lyrics by teen writer Elise Marra.

Selections from the Frankie! The Musical will also include performances by Jason Gotay (Evita), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill) , Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Allie Trimm (13), Delphi Borich (Cinderella) & Grammy Winning percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo (David Byrne's American Utopia).

Frankie! The Musical Cast Concept Album is being recorded for release on Broadway Records and is produced by Ashley Kate Adams (La Cage Aux Folles) of AKA Studio Productions and Mitchell Walker. Frankie! The Musical is directed by Joe Barros (Gigi) & Benjamin Weiss (The Lion King) serves as musical director for the project. The album will be recorded at 2nd Story Sound with casting by: Eisenberg/Beans Casting.

Inspired by real life triumphs, Frankie is the heartening story of a teen lesbian struggling with her own coming of age while she is forced to stand in for her mentally checked-out mother. When a mysterious illness strikes Frankie, it impels the revival of her dreams.

Elise Marra is a 16-year-old writer/composer from Michigan who plays six instruments. Elise (aka J.E. Bean) published two fictional novels by age 12 and completed her first musical at age 13. Since she has completed four original musicals and four original plays, including some live productions in Michigan. Elise has been working on Frankie! The Musical for a little over a year. When not writing, she can be found performing regional theater in Michigan, New York, and South Carolina. Elise is a proud student of Ashley Kate Adams at A Class Act NY, and of Joe Barros & Ben Wolfe's at SSTI.





