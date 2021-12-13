CYRANO, WEST SIDE STORY, TICK, TICK... BOOM! & More Among 2022 Golden Globe Nominees - See the Full List!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

This morning, the nominations for the The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)'s 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards were revealed.

West Side Story received four nominations, including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Motion Picture for Steven Spielberg, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Rachel Zegler, and Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for Ariana DeBose.

Andrew Garfield was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for tick, tick...BOOM! The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Anthony Ramos was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his performance in In the Heights.

Peter Dinklage was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his performance in the new musical film adaption of Cyrano. The film also received a nomination for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Billy Porter was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for his performance in Ryan Murphy's Pose. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was also nominated for her performance in the series for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto also received three nominations, including Best Original Score, Motion Picture, Best Motion Picture, Animated, and Best Original Song, Motion Picture for Miranda's "Dos Oruguitas".

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for her performance as Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha.

Ewan McGregor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television for his performance in Halston.

Denzel Washington was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Uzo Aduba was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for In Treatment. Christina Baranski for The Good Fight and Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale were also nominated in the same category.

Aaron Sorkin was nominated for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture for Being the Ricardos.

Ruth Negga was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for her performance in Passing.

Hannah Waddingham was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her Emmy-winning performance in Ted Lasso.

Steve Martin and Martin Short were nominated for Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for their respective performances in Only Murders in the Building. The series was also nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

The full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominees is below.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"The Great" (Hulu)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Reservation Dogs" (FX on Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Omar Sy ("Lupin)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain ("Scenes From a Marriage")

Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha")

Elizabeth Olsen ("WandaVision")

Margaret Qualley ("Maid")

Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown")

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")

Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")

Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The Lost Daughter")

Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story")

Denis Villeneuve ("Dune")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard ("Annette")

Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza")

Jennifer Lawrence ("Don't Look Up")

Emma Stone ("Cruella")

Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali ("Swan Song")

Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")

Will Smith ("King Richard")

Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth")

Best Television Series, Drama

"Lupin"

"The Morning Show"

"Post"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment")

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Christine Baranski ("The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Mj Rodriguez ("Pose")

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany ("WandaVision")

Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")

Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")

Ewan McGregor ("Halston")

Tahar Rahim ("The Serpent")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Don't Look Up")

Peter Dinklage ("Cyrano")

Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!")

Cooper Hoffman ("Licorice Pizza")

Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights")

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar")

Jamie Dornan ("Belfast")

Ciarán Hinds ("Belfast")

Troy Kotsur ("CODA")

Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog")

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

"The French Dispatch" (Searchlight Pictures) - Alexandre Desplat

"Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Germaine Franco

"The Power of the Dog" (Netflix) - Jonny Greenwood

"Parallel Mothers" (Sony Pictures Classic) - Alberto Iglesias

"Dune" (Warner Bros.) - Hans Zimmer

Best Performance By an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Elle Fanning ("The Great")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

"Dopesick"

"Impeachment: American Crime Story"

"Maid" (Netflix)

"Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Performance By a Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")

Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")

Oh Yeong-su ("Squid Game")

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Cyrano"

"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

"Licorice Pizza" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"Tick, Tick ... Boom!" (Netflix)

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe ("Belfast")

Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story")

Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog")

Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard")

Ruth Negga ("Passing")

Best Picture, Foreign Language

"Compartment No. 6"

"Drive My Car"

"The Hand of God"

"A Hero"

"Parallel Mothers"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast" (Focus Features)

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

Adam McKay - "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin - "Being the Ricardos"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye")

Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter")

Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos")

Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci")

Kristen Stewart ("Spencer")

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Belfast" (Focus Features)

"CODA" (Apple)

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

"King Richard" (Warner Bros.)

"The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge ("White Lotus")

Kaitlyn Dever ("Dopesick")

Andie MacDowell ("Maid")

Sarah Snook ("Succession")

Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso")

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Be Alive" from "King Richard" (Warner Bros.) - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Orugitas" from "Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from "Belfast" (Focus Features) - Van Morrison

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "Respect" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures)

"Flee" (Neon)

"Luca" (Pixar)

"My Sunny Maad"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"