CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Spread Laughter Comedy Tour Live in New York

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out stand up comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians in Los Angeles is coming to New York, for FOUR SHOWS ONLY on September 22, 23, 24, 26, 2021 at Caveat NY, Eastville Comedy Club in Brooklyn, St. Marks Comedy Club and Stand Up NY.

With FOUR EXTRAORDINARY LINEUPS at THREE DISTRICT, and very cool NEW YORK venues, CWA Spread Laughter Tour showcases 4-5 Asian American and Pacific Islander comedians from Los Angeles as seen on Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, Showtime, Dry Bar Comedy with 3-4 New York comedians to round out the evening.

On a mission to provide a platform to up and coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of standup comedy, shows and stories), AND celebrate diversity with non-stereotypical, multi-dimensional characters that reflect the community's truth. Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, Comedy Chateau, The Ice House with a SOLD OUT tour in Seattle. The show has been featured in The Seattle Times, Broadway World, San Diego Union Tribune, Asian Journal, ASAM News and King 5 New Day Northwest.

STOP ASIAN HATE benefit comedy shows at The Comedy Chateau and Lyd & Mo Studio raised funds for GoFundMe AAPI Community Fund. CWA partnered with NBC for the first ever ALL Asian Solo Performance Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Recent live taping at Notoriety Live in Las Vegas co-produced by Creative Studios LA (Amazon Prime's Laugh After Dark).

Featuring LA comedians Kiki Yeung (COX 4SD's Asian Voices, Crazy Woke Asians Founder, Sweet and Sour Chicks, Laugh Factory) Ron Josol (Just for Laughs, Kevin Hart's LOL Network), Eliot Chang (Showtime, Comedy Central), Hank Chen (NCIS, Law & Order, Life-Size 2), Dante Chang (Laugh Factory, Improv), Isak Allen (The Comedy Store, Dry Bar Comedy), NY comedians Jocelyn Chia (Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central Asia), Mic Nguyen (Asian Not Asian Podcast), Zarna Garg (Caroline's, Kevin Hart's Lyft Comic Competition Winner) and more. Executive Produced by Kiki Yeung.

Performances:

Wednesday, September 22nd 9:30PM

Caveat NY: 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

Thursday, September 23rd 8PM

Eastville Comedy Club: 487 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217

Friday, September 24th 8PM

St. Marks Comedy Club: 12 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003

Sunday, September 26th 7PM

Stand Up NY: 236 W 78th St, New York, NY 10024

ADMISSION: $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

HOW: For reservations please visit: http://www.crazywokeasians.com (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door.

Website: http://www.crazywokeasians.com