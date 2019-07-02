CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Comes To Laughs Comedy Club And Comedy On Broadway

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out comedy show mini tour in Seattle, Washington on July 24th-26th, 2019 at Unexpected Productions (Pike Place Market Theater), Laughs Comedy Club (University District) and Comedy on Broadway (Jai Thai on Broadway). This tour showcases 10 Asian American and Pacific Islander comedians from Los Angeles and Seattle.

Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT shows at the Ice House Comedy Club, Santa Monica Playhouse, The Three Clubs, Tao Comedy Studio, The Comedy Palace, with upcoming shows at the World Famous Comedy Store and the Hollywood Improv. The show has been featured in Asian Journal, Mochi Magazine, World Journal, Philippine News and Sing Tao News. CWA produced the FIRST EVER ALL ASIAN solo performance festival partnering with NBC for the NBC Crazy Woke Asians Audience Award at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Special Thanks to US Bank.

Each night will feature seven to eight comedians, with special guests to round out the evening. Visit https://crazywokeasians.weebly.com/seattle-tour.html for the full schedule and all the details!

Produced and hosted by Kiki Yeung (Pork Filled Players, Freehold Engaged Theatre, Asian Voices, Ice House Comedy Club, The Comedy Store, Flappers Comedy Club), the shows features JR De Guzman's Musical Comedy (StandUp NBC Winner, Netflix's The Comedy Lineup, SF Sketchfest), Justin Rivera's Magic Comedy (America's Got Talent, The Gong Show, Magic Castle, Comedy Central Asia), Kazu Kusano (SF Sketchfest, Westside Comedy Showdown Finalist, NACA Nationals), Dewa Dorje (Comedy Nest, Loudmouth Cunts, Cobb's Comedy Club), Ellen Acuario (Comedy Underground, Laughs Comedy Club, HBO's Women In Comedy Festival) Mona Concepcion (Seattle Sketchfest, All Jane Comedy Festival), Jess Warren (Seattle International Comedy Competition, StandUp NBC Semi-Finalist, Comedy Underground, Laughs Comedy Club), Bernice Ye (NW Women's Comedy Festival, Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival, San Diego Comedy Festival).

ADMISSION: JULY 24 is $20 in advanced; $25 at the door. JULY 25 is $15 in advanced; $20 at the door with 2 drinks minimum. JULY 26 is $15 in advanced; $20 at the door.

For reservations, please visit https://crazywokeasians.weebly.com/seattle-tour.html (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via Eventbrite, or bought on the day at the door)





