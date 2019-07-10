COROLANUS Begins Next Week At Shakespeare In The Park

The Public Theater will begin performances of the 2019 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of CORIOLANUS on Tuesday, July 16 at The Delacorte Theater, continuing a 57-year tradition of free theater in Central Park.

Directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan, the war-torn tragedy seen for the first time in 40 years, will run through Sunday, August 11, with an official opening on Monday, August 5.

CORIOLANUS, the Bard's blistering drama about a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change and the unraveling that follows, returns for the first time since 1979. Daniel Sullivan directs a modern-day version of this riveting epic of democracy and demagoguery. Sullivan last staged Troilus and Cressida at The Delacorte Theater in 2016, and his other Park credits include Cymbeline, King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, and All's Well That Ends Well.

The cast of CORIOLANUS includes Justin P. Armstrong (Ensemble), Teagle F. Bougere (Menenius Agrippa), Kate Burton (Volumnia), Jonathan Cake (Caius Martius Coriolanus), Louis Cancelmi (Tullus Aufidius), Katharine Chin (Ensemble), Gregory Connors (Ensemble), Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. (Ensemble), Biko Eisen-Martin (Ensemble), Bree Elrod (Ensemble), Nayib Felix (Ensemble), Josiah Gaffney (Young Martius Standby), Chris Ghaffari (Titus Lartius), Enid Graham (Junius Brutus), Christopher Ryan Grant (Ensemble), Emeka Guindo (Young Martius), Jonathan Hadary (Sicinius Velutus), Suzannah Herschkowitz (Ensemble), Gemma Josephine (Ensemble), Thomas Kopache (First Senator), Tyler La Marr (Ensemble), L'Oreál Lampley (Ensemble), Jack LeGoff (Ensemble), Alejandra Mangini (Ensemble), Louis Reyes McWilliams (Ensemble), Max Gordon Moore (First Citizen), Tom Nelis (Cominius), Nneka Okafor (Virgilia), Donovan Price (Ensemble), Sebastian Roy (Ensemble), Ali Skamangas (Ensemble), Jason Paul Tate (Ensemble), and Amelia Workman (Valeria).

CORIOLANUS will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Dan Moses Schreier; hair and wig design by Tom Watson; makeup design by Tommy Kurzman; and fight direction by Steve Rankin.

CORIOLANUS has only been staged twice at The Delacorte, first in 1965 with a production directed by Gladys Vaughan and featuring Robert Burr as Caius Marcius Coriolanus, James Earl Jones as Junius Brutus, Staats Cotsworth as Menenius Agrippa, and Marcie Hubert as Valeria. It last appeared at The Delacorte in 1979, directed by Wilford Leach and featuring Morgan Freeman as Caius Marcius Coriolanus, Gloria Foster as Volumnia, Maurice Woods as Menenius Agrippa, and Denzel Washington as Aediles.

This year, The Public has announced that there will be voucher or ticket distributions over the course of the summer in all five boroughs for almost every public performance of Free Shakespeare in the Park, continuing The Public's mission of making great theater accessible to all. This summer's distributions at libraries, recreation centers, and community partners throughout New York City will have more locations and dates than ever to provide New Yorkers even more opportunities to obtain free tickets. To see a complete borough distribution schedule, visit publictheater.org/borough.

To allow as many New Yorkers as possible the opportunity to experience Free Shakespeare in the Park, there will be an ADA audio described performance of CORIOLANUS on Friday, July 26; an open caption performance on Saturday, July 27; and an ASL performance on Sunday, August 11.





