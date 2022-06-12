COMPANY's Matt Doyle Wins 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle has won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for COMPANY.

Doyle recently starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and TV credits include "The Code" (CBS), a recurring role on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan) and "Private Romeo" (Glenn).

Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include "Bare" (Peter). Matt's album, "Uncontrolled," is available on iTunes.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?

This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.