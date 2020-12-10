COME FROM AWAY: THE CONCERT to Play Limited West End Run in February 2021

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

West End audiences can return to the hospitable shores of Gander, Newfoundland in 2021 with Come From Away: The Concert!

The concert will begin performances at Phoenix Theatre London on February 10, 2021 and is currently set to run through February 27, 2021. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The concert production will feature featuring the show's full UK cast and orchestra and will be presented with minimal props and costumes.

Producers are planning a safe and socially distanced experience both on and off stage. Learn more at https://www.thephoenixtheatre.co.uk/.

This joyous musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On 11 September 2001 the world stopped. On 12 September, their stories moved us all.

The multi award-winning musical continues sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, in Australia and on a 60-city North American Tour. It has recently been announced that a tour of China will commence in Shanghai from May 2020, and a feature film adaptation is in the works.