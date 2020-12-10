COME FROM AWAY: THE CONCERT to Play Limited West End Run in February 2021
The concert will begin performances at Phoenix Theatre London on February 10, 2021.
West End audiences can return to the hospitable shores of Gander, Newfoundland in 2021 with Come From Away: The Concert!
The concert will begin performances at Phoenix Theatre London on February 10, 2021 and is currently set to run through February 27, 2021. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
The concert production will feature featuring the show's full UK cast and orchestra and will be presented with minimal props and costumes.
Producers are planning a safe and socially distanced experience both on and off stage. Learn more at https://www.thephoenixtheatre.co.uk/.
This joyous musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
On 11 September 2001 the world stopped. On 12 September, their stories moved us all.
The multi award-winning musical continues sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, in Australia and on a 60-city North American Tour. It has recently been announced that a tour of China will commence in Shanghai from May 2020, and a feature film adaptation is in the works.
More Hot Stories For You
-
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund
As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, fo...
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
Arts Workers Unite to Pen Letter to Biden/Harris Calling for Cabinet-Level Arts & Culture Agency
As President-Elect Joe Biden continues to make preparations for the start of his administration, members of the arts community have banded together to...
Lea Salonga's Latest Album Reaches #7 on Billboard Charts
Lea Salonga has reason to be happy today as her latest album, Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, just reached #7 on the Crossover Cla...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...