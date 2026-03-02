CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Comes to Staten Island in March

Circus Vazquez will visit Staten Island for the first time ever when it brings its distinctive climate-controlled big top tent to the Staten Island Mall from March 27 – April 6. Tickets are on sale now.

The Vazquez family has previously entertained Staten Island families when their smaller show, Flip Circus, has come to the borough, but this is the first time the larger Circus Vazquez will visit Richmond County.

Circus Vazquez blends time honored circus tradition with contemporary elements to create a vibrant entertainment experience for modern audiences. The international cast of circus superstars is led by one of the circus world’s most adored comedic performers, Chistirrin, the loveable clown from Mexico who endears himself to audiences with his playful antics.

Winners of the Silver Clown Award, Duo Stauberti from the Czech Republic astound with their unique perch act combining acrobatics, strength and balance. Lorenzo Ringenbach and Sacha Cort from France and Switzerland amaze with an exciting display of precision diabolo juggling. You’ll be holding your breath watching Uzbekistan’s incredible Triple Breath team defy gravity on the highwire.

Also hailing from Uzbekistan, Duo Sky presents a beautiful display of grace and strength with their aerial straps act. The incomparable Bingo Troupe from Ukraine showcases their varied skills in dance, acrobatics, hoops, and aerial artistry. Providing the soundtrack to the entire spectacle are the talented musicians of the live Circus Vazquez Band.

Visit Circus Vazquez and step into a world where unforgettable moments happen right before your eyes and lasting memories are made at every performance! It’s great affordable fun for the entire family.