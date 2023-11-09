CHICAGO to Celebrate 27 Year Anniversary on Broadway With $27 Tickets, Historical Plaque Unveiling & More

Chicago

Pop the champagne – the longest running musical now playing on Broadway has reached another milestone! On Tuesday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrates its 27th year as a Broadway institution.

 

On November 14 at 5:30PM Bob Wankel of the Shubert Organization will present Barry & Fran Weissler with a plaque outside the Ambassador Theatre commemorating the show’s legacy on Broadway.

 

Celebrate 27 years of Chicago with a special ticket offer on performances now thru November 19th only! Buy one full price ticket, and get a second ticket for just $27! Visit telechargeoffers.com and use code CHBUY27 for details. Limited time only. Minimum two ticket purchase required. Certain restrictions may apply.

 

Ticket holders can purchase a special anniversary cocktail at the Ambassador Theatre called “27 to Life,” a bourbon mule with a splash of pineapple.

 

A special Chicago cocktail will be available at the following restaurants:

 

Ticket holders for the anniversary performance will have the chance to win an astrology necklace from fashion jewelry brand Electric Picks (https://electricpicks.com/).

 

Chicago has grossed over $760 million on Broadway since it opened in 1996 and grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide. It’s been seen by more than 34 million people and played over 33,500 performances worldwide in 38 countries and in more than 525 cities.

 

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

 

About Chicago

 

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

 

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Christine Cornish, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto.

 

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

 

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Duncan Stewart/ARC Casting and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

 

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm 

 

*Added Holiday Performances Wednesday, November 22 at 7pm, Friday, November 24 at 2:30pm, Wednesday, December 20 at 7pm, Wednesday December 27 at 2pm & 7pm, Friday, December 29 at 2:30pm.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





Recommended For You