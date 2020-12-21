CBS Gives Full-Season Order to New Comedy B POSITIVE, Starring Annaleigh Ashford

CBS has given a full-season order to freshman comedy B POSITIVE for the 2020-2021 broadcast season. Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford stars opposite Thomas Middleditch.

B POSITIVE, from award-winning executive producer Chuck Lorre and creator Marco Pennette, stars Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford in a humorous and life-affirming series about Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who, when he discovers he needs a new kidney, runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers hers. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell also star. The series is inspired by Pennette's personal experience as a transplant recipient.

B POSITIVE airs Thursdays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Series stars Middleditch and Ashford were so happy about the pickup that they asked to deliver a video message.

Annaleigh Ashford is a Tony Award-winning actress perhaps best known for her work on television as Betty in SHOWTIME's critically acclaimed drama Masters of Sex, on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots with Billy Porter, and most recently, as Dot in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. She won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Essie Carmichael in the revival of You Can't Take It with You opposite James Earl Jones and Rose Byrne.

Ashford's other television credits include Bad Education, Unbelievable, Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Younger, SHOWTIME's NURSE JACKIE and The Big C, as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Smash. She starred in EVIL and GOD FRIENDED ME on the Network and THE GOOD FIGHT on CBS All Access. Television specials include Annaleigh Ashford: Live from Lincoln Center, Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration and The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again. She can be seen in the feature films Late Night with Emma Thompson and SECOND ACT with Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Her additional Broadway credits include the title character in Sylvia opposite Matthew Broderick, Jeannie in Hair, Margot in Legally Blonde and Glinda in Wicked. Off Broadway credits include Helena in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Maureen Johnson in Rent at New World Stages, and Marcy in Dogfight at Second Stage.