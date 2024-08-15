CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL To Welcome Rodrick Covington, Jenny Mollet, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CATS: “THE JELLICLE BALL will welcome new cats to its catwalk for the remainder of its run.

Rodrick Covington will step into the role of Macavity with Jenny Mollet taking on the role of Jellylorum. Jovan E’Sean, Ivy Mugler, Zachary A. Myers, and Kai B. White join the cast as understudies

Additional performances of the thrice-extended production begin August 22-September 8, 2024.

The current company of CATS: “THE JELLICLE BALL includes Jonathan Burke (Mungojerrie), Baby Byrne (Victoria), Tara Lashan Clinkscales (Ensemble), Rodrick Covington (Macavity), André De Shields (Old Deuteronomy), Jovan E’Sean (Understudy), Bryce Farris (Understudy), Sydney James Harcourt (Rum Tum Tugger), Dava Huesca (Rumpleteazer), Dudney Joseph Jr. (Munkustrap), Capital Kaos (DJ), Junior LaBeija (Gus), Robert "Silk" Mason (Mistoffelees), Jenny Mollet (Jellylorum), “Tempress” Chasity Moore (Grizabella), Ivy Mugler (Understudy), Zachary A. Myers (Understudy), Primo (Tumblebrutus), Xavier Reyes (Jennyanydots), Nora Schell (Bustopher Jones), Bebe Nicole Simpson (Demeter), Emma Sofia (Skimbleshanks), Phumzile Sojola (Ensemble), Kendall Grayson Stroud (Understudy), Kai B. White (Understudy), Garnet Williams (Bombalurina) and Teddy Wilson Jr. (Sillabub).

Directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Qween Jean (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Brittany Bland (Projection Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair/Wig Design), Rania Zohny (Make up design), Josephine Kearns (Dramaturg & Gender Consultant), William Waldrop (Music Supervision and Music Direction), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Trevor Holder (Beats Arrangement), Capital Kaos (Ballroom Consultant), Skylar Fox (Magic and Illusions), Hannah "Rock" Roccisano (Fight Director), Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator), X Casting/ Victor Vazquez CSA, and Sujotta R. Pace CSA (Casting).

This PAC NYC production (Bill Rauch, Artisic Director, Khady Kamara Nunez, Executive Director) is a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, it is staged as a spectacularly immersive competition with all-new Ballroom and club beats, runway-ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover. Come one, come all, and celebrate the joyous transformation of self at the heart of Cats and Ballroom culture itself.