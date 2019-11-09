CATS Film Will Miss the Deadline For Multiple Award Nominations This Season
It has been revealed that the upcoming Cats film will miss multiple awards deadlines for this upcoming award season.
According to IndieWire, members of the New York Film Critics were told that it won't see the film before mid-December. This means that it will miss the deadline for the Globes, which has its final screening on December 4, National Board of Review, which announces its winners December 3, the SAG Awards, which close nominations on December 8, and more.
The Oscars vote later, with nominations due January 7, giving the film a chance to snag some nominations there.
Read more on IndieWire.
Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.
Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.
Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.
One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, "Cats" has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than fifty countries and in nineteen languages. It is regarded as one of the most successful musicals of all time.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway Records will release Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album i... (read more)
London's DEATH OF A SALESMAN Announces New Temporary Venue Following Ceiling Collapse At Piccadilly Theatre
Following the ceiling collapsed during a performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre last night, the production has announced a ... (read more)
Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At MEAN GIRLS On Tour
BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Mean Girls National Tour which launched on September 21 in Buffalo, NY. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time ... (read more)
THE MINUTES On Broadway To Star Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer And More
Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright & actor Tracy Letts will return to Broadway with Steppenwolf's production of his new play THE MINUTES, in wh... (read more)
Get A Look Inside Rehearsals For The Broadway Revival of WEST SIDE STORY
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)