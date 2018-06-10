CAROUSEL's Justin Peck Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Choreography

Justin Peck has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Choreography for CAROUSEL.

Peck, originally from Vancouver, has performed at The Met Opera, the Tony Awards, The Kennedy Center and in various film and TV productions. Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Movin' Out (swing), Come Fly Away (original cast, dance captain, Hank) Companies: Alberta Ballet, Ballet British Columbia, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. Love to Grandma Lil, Button and Kristina.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel has returned to Broadway in a production NPR calls, "The best musical of the season, by far." Three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien's "sumptuous revival is a high-water mark of classic American musical theater" (Time Out). Starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Tony winner Jessie Mueller and four-time Grammy winner Renee Fleming, with choreography by New York City Ballet's Justin Peck, "this ravishing Carousel tingles with the rapture of life in all its contradictions" (The New York Times).

Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the woman who gives up everything for him. With a score full of "the theater's most beautiful and enduring songs" (Variety), brought to life through "choreography that would send Rodgers & Hammerstein themselves into waves of happy shivers" (The Washington Post), this incandescently staged story of passion, loss and redemption is "one of the most moving experiences in all of musical theater" (New York Magazine). "God is in Carousel," raves The Chicago Tribune. "It's the greatest musical ever written."

