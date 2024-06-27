CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Reveals Schedule for 'Emcee' & 'Sally Bowles' Alternates

On Tuesday, Eddie Redmayne stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre. In Cabaret, Redmayne plays 'The Emcee', a role played by Joel Grey in the 1966 and 1987 Broadway productions. During the interview, he discussed his long attachment to the material and a time when an audience member asked him for a selfie during a performance. Watch the interview here!