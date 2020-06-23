#BwayWorldFanArt Is Back! Get to Drawing for Our Latest Theme!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from the favorite Broadway star challenge!
This week's theme is: Broadway Pride! Celebrate Pride month with your art!
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
#BroadMay No. 3 "The Romanov Heiress" Anastasia has been my favorite musical to date. And now, my favorite artwork I've made so far. I've painted @christyaltomare in oil aesthetic. I was actually trying to reference it to a Rembrandt painting but it was hard to replicate but I did learn a lot in the process. This is second to the last portrait for #BroadMay this year. I think it's best to do it weekly since doing it everyday of May, we could run out of beautiful musicals. I hope y'all like it as much I do. #drawing #art #draw #dtiys #artist #illustration #digitalart #sketch #artwork #musical #artistsoninstagram #drawings #anastasia #sketchbook #anime #procreate #instaart #fanart #painting #drawingoftheday #Broadway #artoftheday #sketching #digital #arts #thatfrivoguy #oc #frivoart
Mike Faist aka Connor Murphy? ~ I feel like I am dieing. When this drawing flops I will jump out of my window. (!NO I WILL NOT! THIS IS A JOKE!! I HAVE A WEIRD KIND OF HUMOR, OKAY?! OKAY.) ~ This took me like "fOr fOrEVer" (ahahah see what I did there) no but really. It did. I sat 6-7 hours on this. Please give me, and this drawing some love. ~ #bwayworldfanart ~ #Mikefaist #mikefaistisamazingandanyonewhosaysotherwisecanfightme #connor #connormurphy #connormurphyart #connormurphydrawing #mikefaistdrawing #mikefaistart #art #drawing #deh #dearevanhansen #evanhansen #evan #dearevanhansenart #dearevanhandenfanart #dearevanhansendrawing #fanart #digital #digitaldrawing #digitalart #angel #animaton #spoiler #spoileralert
My entry for the #bwayworldfanart challenge, this week's theme being "your favourite Broadway star", so naturally, here's Matthew Broderick? His most famous Broadway roles include The Producers, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Nice Work If You Can Get It & many plays. An incredibly underappreciated & talented actor!? . . #matthewbroderick #broadway #broadwaypeople #broadwayworld #theproducers2005 #theproducers #fanart #plazasuite #plazasuitebway #art #drawing #acrylics #sketching #sketchbook #paint #painting #ferrisbueller
So @my.artistic.domain and me were talking about the bwayworld fanart challenge. This weeks' theme is "favorite Broadway actor".... I've wanted to do digital portraits for long, but lack in practice tbh. I'm not exactly the portrait pro? anyway, I didn't want to participate but since she did a beautiful drawing I showed her mine and she convinced me to post it too... so, here we go. I kinda like the roughness but since I've done this within 2 hours or so I didn't wanna change too much... #bwayworldfanart #digital #painting #drawing #sketch_daily #sketchbook #artist #art #artistoninstagram #artwork #artoftheday #broadway #musicaltheatre #rogerbart #portrait #foroncenotcartoony #forgivethemessiness
Andrew Keenan Bolger is easily one of my favorite broadway actors for a variety of reasons. I mean,, he was in both of my fav musicals (tuck everlasting and newsies). And I can somehow pick out his voice whenever I listen to those recordings which is really cool. #bwayworldfanart #andrewkeenanbolger #keenanbolger #crutchiemorris #tuckeverlasting #fanart #broadway #portrait #broadwayactor #tuckeverlastingmusical #newsiesmusical #newsies and his Instagram aesthetic is on point -
?️? This week's Broadway Fan Art challenge was your favourite Broadway celebrity. I chose to draw the one, the only, Sutton Foster! . ?✨ This is one of the first times I try drawing realistically from a photo, so it was very difficult. I also added Drew her in some of my favourite roles she has played. Honorable mention: Maria in West Side Story. . ?❤️ I hope you like it! If you have any tips make sure to tell me. . #artoftheday #art #instaart #instaartist #broadway #broadwayworld #broadwayfanart #bwayworldfanart #stars #celebrity #legend #idol #sutton #foster #suttonfoster #shrek #fiona #anything #anythinggoes #tonys #digital #digitalpaint #digitalart #realism #face #sketching #sketches #cartoon #sketch
have I posted in 4 months? nope am I coming back to share how much I love @westsidestorybway ? ofc ? finally got back to drawing and had to do a piece for the loml @isaaccolepowell who blew me away when I saw him in WSS a few months ago ☺️ done in colored pencil #draw #drawing #art #artist #westsidestory #westsidestorybroadway #isaacpowell #coloredpencil #portrait #broadway #prismacolor #prismacolorpencils #wss #bwayworldfanart
gonna post some more concentration pics, so heres my digital edit of my drawing of @haileyfkilgore ! done in copic markers, colored pencil and digital editing #art #artist #drawing #draw #portrait #haileykilgore #onceonthisisland #timone #prismacolor #coloredpencil #copicmarkers #copicart #digitalart #bwayworldfanart
| #BwayWorldFanArt | Week 11: Favourite Broadway Star. Digital Painting of Eryn LeCroy as Christine Daaé in the Broadway production of "The Phantom of the Opera". Based on the photo taken by @gmightymills . . . @erynlecroy @officialbroadwayworld @procreate @phantombway @andrewlloydwebber @gmightymills . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #phantombway #broadway #phantomlondon #westend #andrewlloydwebber #erikdesler #christinedaae #raouldechagny #musical #musicaltheatre #fanart #fandom #phanart #portrait #fanartist #art #procreate #digitalpainting #artwork #sketchbook #artistofinstagram #illustration #photoshop #illustrator #colors #blackandwhite #ofantasmadaopera
@bensplatt ~ I know That this drawing in not really good? Idk It was one of the first times where I used my new IPad and Procreate. Sooo yeahh,, I hope at least you like it! :3 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ #bwayworldfanart #Benplatt #benplattisamazing #benplattfanart #fanart #art #digital #digitalart
