Burgess Meredith's 1960 Special Tony Award For Directing A THURBER CARNIVAL Will Be Auctioned

Rocky actor Burgess Meredith's Special 1960 Tony Award for Directing a "Thurber Carnival" will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on January 30, 2020.



Meredith was a superb actor who was nominated for two Academy Awards. He was also an accomplished Broadway stage director, and won this Special Tony award with James Thurber. They were possibly awarded a Special Tony since the popular ''A Thurber Carnival'' was neither a play nor a musical, but a theatrical revue in classic vaudevillian style.



The Tony shows the comedy and tragedy masks on the front, and a profile portrait of Antoinette Perry in relief on the reverse. The sterling silver medallion reads, ''The American Theatre Wing Presents to Burgess Meredith This Award for His Direction of 'A Thurber Carnival' 1959-60.''



Bidding for the medal begins at $10,000.



