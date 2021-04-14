Bryant Park Will Host 25 'Picnic Performances' This Summer from Carnegie Hall, Joe's Pub and More

The arts are coming back to Bryant Park! The beloved midtown space has just announced the 2021 return of Picnic Performances: twenty-five live and in-person music, dance, and theater events produced in partnership with a diverse and storied lineup of New York City's performing arts institutions.

Nearly all of the events will be available for the public to livestream at no cost, significantly expanding the audience beyond the park.

The season opens on June 9 with a four-night run of shows by musicians from the New York Philharmonic and closes on September 20 with a 100th anniversary celebration of our beloved neighbor, The Town Hall. In between, don't miss performances produced in partnership with Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Opera, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Joe's Pub, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Limón Dance Company, Elisa Monte Dance, National Sawdust, Harlem Stage with Jazzmobile and Historic Harlem Parks, Greenwich House Music School, New York Chinese Cultural Center, Music from the Sole, and more.

All events will be free and open to the public with limited capacity and audience registration required. Bryant Park will observe all New York City and New York State guidelines immediate to the time of the performance. Bryant Park will place seats in positions with adequate room for social distancing and ensure attendees have masks and understand the events' safety protocols.

A schedule of performances has not yet been announced.