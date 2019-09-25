Bryan Yang Joins Anya Volz And More For October THIRST TRAP

Since announcing a residency at Gemini & Scorpio, the funky Gowanus loft, THIRST TRAP with ANYA VOLZ has continued to develop its reputation as an essential space for Brooklyn comedy.

The upcoming event, which will take place on THURSDAY OCTOBER 10th, promises another diverse cast of rising stand up stars including CHANTEL ALI who has performed on MTV and the Just For Laughs Comedy festival, as well as EUDORA PETERSON of HBO's Los Espookys.

Audiences can also look forward to JULIA SHIPLETT, named a TBS 'Comic to Watch' and one of Comedy Central's 'Up Next 'comedians, plus BRENDAN EYRE, a national headliner who recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers.

In addition to curating the impressive lineup - and several interactive segments - Volz also welcomes a special guest co-host for every show. Joining her for the October installment is BRYAN YANG, a semi finalist in the StandUp NBC showcase who has opened for Michelle Wolf, Ronny Chieng, and Gilbert Gottfried.

The evening will also feature writer/director STEF DAG whose credits include Vanity Fair, GQ, Teen Vogue, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Tickets for the October 10th THIRST TRAP can be purchased here via TodayTix and for more details about upcoming dates, please visit www.anyavolz.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You