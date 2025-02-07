Brown/Trinity MFA Programs in Acting and Directing Indefinitely Paused

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a statement on Brown's website, the prestigious MFA programs in acting and directing, jointly offered by Brown University and Trinity Repertory Company, will continue to face an indefinite admissions pause. Initiated in 2023, this decision comes after extensive reviews and consultations with educational and industry experts which highlighted the need for a significant overhaul of the existing training model to better meet the evolving demands of the theatre industry.

The partnership between the two institutions began in 2002, marking a significant collaboration in professional arts training. However, recent evaluations led by Provost Francis J. Doyle III and leaders from both Brown and Trinity Rep have underscored the necessity for a deeper reevaluation of the program's structure and curriculum to align with contemporary artistic and professional landscapes.

"As the field has evolved, leaders at Brown and Trinity Rep determined that our current training model needed to be re-examined to adapt to changing conditions," the statement explained. This reevaluation process, however, has not yet yielded a new educational framework, prompting the extension of the admissions pause.

Currently, the programs will remain operational until June 2026 to ensure that the two existing student classes complete their studies. Beyond this period, the future of the programs is uncertain, pending the outcomes of ongoing strategic assessments.

In response to the pause, a new working group led by Sydney Skybetter, faculty director of the Brown Arts Institute, has been formed. This group will include members from Trinity Rep, Brown faculty, industry professionals, and alumni from the programs. Their task is to envision a future model of professional performing arts training within the context of a research university and propose innovative professional development models through which Brown and Trinity Rep can continue their collaboration.

Despite the current halt in admissions, both institutions reaffirm their commitment to the arts and to each other, expressing optimism about future collaborations beyond the joint MFA programs. "This change in our partnership does not diminish that commitment," affirmed Jayna Brown, Chair of Theatre Arts and Performance Studies at Brown University, alongside other leaders from both institutions in a collective statement.