Broadwaysted Welcomes the Theatre Community's Favorite Photographer, Nathan Johnson

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is cropped, photoshopped, and looking amazing for our recording session with photographer and Creative Director Nathan Johnson!

We're pouring out Kimberly's new cocktail recipe--Iced Tea, Jack Daniels, and Mango Puree--while Nathan spills about how he found his passion behind the camera and how he moonlights as Brad Pitt in coffee shops.

"What Have You Seen This Week" finds Nathan raving about Katrina Lenk in THE BAND'S VISIT and Kimberly gushes about #FriendoftheShow Will Roland's performance in the NAMT production FALL SPRINGS. Nathan talks about his newest projects: the exciting new magazine from TodayTix called "The X Magazine" (@The_XMag) and the movie he produced in the New Orleans Film Festival called "Hotel Al."

Nathan shares his artistic take on capturing people in a unique light and then Game Master Kimberly leads us in a few rounds of "Dirty HANDS ON A HARDBODY" and "Broadway I Spy." Ironically, we had so much fun with our new photographer #FriendoftheShow that we forgot to take a selfie--but we will definitely not forget how much fun we had getting Broadwaysted with Nathan Johnson!

Stay tuned at the end of the episode for another segment of "Off-Broadwaysted" where Kevin chats with Jenny Hickman, Sarah Wolff, and Chris Morrissey from The New Wave Theater Collective's new production of "The New Sincerity." Check it out this weekend! http://newwavetheatercollective.com/

Listen to the episode here:

About the Nathan : Nathan is a talented photographer and Creative Director. He is the owner of Drift Studios overlooking the High Line on 26th Street. Nathan was the Director of Photography and Video for "Broadway Style Guide," an online publication focused on the style of the theater elite. He is currently the Creative Director of "The X Magazine" from TodayTix. For more on Nathan Johnson, follow him @NathanJohnsonNY or check out www.nathanjohnsonphotography.com.

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

