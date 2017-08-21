Broadway's WAITRESS to Kick Off In-Person Rush Starting Tomorrow

The producers of Broadway's most delicious hit, Waitress, announced today that beginning Tuesday, August 22, the smash musical will offer $40 rush tickets for every performance, available in-person daily at the Brooks Atkinson box office (256 West 47th Street).

A limited number of rush tickets will be available on the day of the performance only. First come, first served. The box office opens at 10am Tuesdays-Saturdays and at Noon on Sundays. Rush tickets are limited to two (2) per person and can be purchased with cash or credit.

Producers also recently announced a new playing schedule:

- For performances 8/22-9/3: Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday-Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday & Saturday at 2pm, Sunday at 3pm

- For performances beginning 9/5: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday at 7pm, Friday-Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday at 2pm

Now in its second smash year on Broadway, Waitress begins its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

WAITRESS is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

