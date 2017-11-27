Broadway's Shoshana Bean to Perform at TrevorLIVE Gala in L.A.

Grammy-nominated alternative rock band Garbage and Broadway star Shoshana Bean are set to perform at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE gala on Dec. 3 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Neon Trees will perform a full concert at the official after-party.

TrevorLIVE LA, billed as "an irreverent evening of music and comedy" is the organization's annual star-studded signature fundraiser. The Trevor Project is the nation's only nonprofit crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on ending suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Presenters and attendees will include Armie Hammer, Al Calderon, Alexandra Grey, Camryn Manheim, Carol Burnett, Cheyenne Jackson, D'Andra Simmons, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Gina Rodriguez, Jacob Tobias, Jade Chynoweth, Jeff Zarrillo, Jessie Page, Kathy Najimy, Kendra Oyesanya, LeeAnne Locken, Logic, Milo Manheim, Paul Katami, Petrice Jones, Tatiana Maslany, Terence Green, Trace Lysette, Tyler Glenn, Wilson Cruz, and Wrabel.

It was previously announced that fashion designer, award-winning screenwriter, producer, and film director Tom Ford, and Emmy and Tony Award winning actress, singer and author Kristin Chenoweth will be honored with the Hero Award and Icon Award, respectively.

"We're honored to have Garbage and Shoshana Bean take the stage at this year's TrevorLIVE LA," said The Trevor Project CEO & Executive Director Amit Paley. "It means so much to have the support of these artists, along with the rest of our celebrity presenters and attendees, lending us their voices and platforms for such an important cause."

"We are extremely honored to be performing at this year's TrevorLIVE LA, and participate in raising awareness and funds for a cause we all, as a band feel strongly about," said Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson. "Regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other factor, we believe every person should be treated with respect and compassion. Every individual has the right to live their life truthfully and authentically without the fear of being bullied or judged, and we are proud to stand together with The Trevor Project in this fight."

Featuring Scottish musician and lead vocalist Shirley Manson, and American musicians Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig, Garbage earned a massive following in the mid 90's after the release of their debut album, Garbage. The critically acclaimed album sold over 4 million copies and was certified double platinum in the UK, US, and Australia. The band released Version 2.0 in 1998, which received equal praise and commercial success, snagging the band two Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rock Album. From 2001 to 2016, the band would go on to release five additional albums. The band recently wrapped their "Rage and Rapture Tour" with Blondie in August and announced details of a special one-off London show in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Version 2.0.

Bean is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of "Hairspray" and starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba, the green-skinned witch in "Wicked." Most recently she appeared as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" and in the pre-Broadway production of the new musical "Beaches" as CeeCee Bloom, for which she earned a Jeff Award Nomination for best lead actress in a musical.

American rock band Neon Trees received nationwide exposure in 2008 when they opened several North American tour dates for The Killers. The band later released their first studio album Habits in 2010. Their first single, "Animal", climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Alternative Songs chart.

TrevorLIVE LA will also include a dance performance from Youtube Red's original series Step Up: HIGH WATER, as well as a preview performance from the new musical based on the Academy Award-winning film which launched The Trevor Project - "TREVOR the musical."

Revry TV, the first and only global queer streaming service and official streaming app of the event, will be live streaming TrevorLIVE LA's red carpet arrivals, presented by Toyota Financial Services.

For more information on TrevorLIVE Los Angeles, visit la.trevorlive.org.

The Trevor Project is the leading and only accredited national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people under the age of 25. The Trevor Project offers a suite of crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as a peer-to-peer social network support for LGBTQ young people under the age of 25, TrevorSpace. Trevor also offers an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, a legislative advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and conducts research to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our Trevor Lifeline crisis counselors are available 24/7/365 at 866.488.7386. Visit www.TheTrevorProject.org for more information.

TrevorLIVE is the signature annual fundraising event of The Trevor Project. This annual event brings together top entertainers and corporate leaders to support the organization's life-saving initiatives. Learn more about TrevorLIVE at la.trevorlive.org.

