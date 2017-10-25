Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to Ship Uneaten Halloween Candy to Troops Overseas

Calling all Trick-or-Treaters! Broadway's Golden Ticket, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is launching a Halloween Candy Buy Back to ship uneaten Halloween candy to our troops overseas in conjunction with the Soldiers' Angels' Treats for Troops Program.

Trick-or-Treaters are encouraged to bring their unconsumed Halloween candy to the Factory at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 10-11:30AM for donation. The first 50 people to donate 5 pounds (or more) of their candy will receive a pair of tickets to that evening's 6:30PM performance. All others who donate a minimum of 1 pound of candy will receive a speciAl Golden Ticket offer!

The Soldiers' Angels' Treats for Troops Program collects extra Halloween candy and ships it to deployed service members around the world for a sweet treat from home. "Angel" volunteers from the organization will also distribute candy to veteran patients in VA Hospitals across the country to help support their vision: May No Soldier Go Unloved.

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory officially opened Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

The company of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is led by two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) in a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town), Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee (Tuck Everlasting) and introducing Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell making their Broadway debuts as Charlie Bucket, with Yesenia Ayala (Broadway Debut), Darius Barnes (Cinderella), Colin Bradbury (Come Fly Away), Jared Bradshaw (Jersey Boys), Ryan Breslin (Newsies), Kristy Cates (Finding Neverland), Madeleine Doherty (The Producers), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Talya Groves (Motown), Cory Lingner (On The Town), Elliott Mattox (Broadway Debut), Monette McKay (Memphis), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Paul Slade Smith (Finding Neverland), Katie Webber (Wicked), Stephen Carrasco (Fiddler on the Roof), Robin Masella (Cats), Kristin Piro (An American In Paris), Amy Quanbeck (Broadway Debut), Michael Williams (On The Town), and Mikey Winslow (On The Town).

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, projection design by Jeff Sugg, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music direction and supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Broadway's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before-get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

The Broadway production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

Masterworks Broadway released the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory digitally on Friday, June 2, 2017 and the physical album was released in-stores Friday, June 23, 2017. The album is produced by Scott Riesett ("Hairspray LIVE!," "Grease LIVE!," Catch Me If You Can) and is available via Amazon now.

The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will launch a National Tour in September 2018 and is currently holding dates into the summer of 2020.

Roald Dahl (1916-1990) was a spy, ace fighter-pilot, chocolate historian and medical inventor. He was also the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and many more brilliant stories. He remains the World's No.1 storyteller.

Sitting in a hut at the bottom of his garden, surrounded by odd bits and pieces such as a suitcase (used as a footrest), his own hipbone (which he'd had replaced) and a heavy ball of metal foil (made from years' worth of chocolate wrappers), he went on to write some of the world's best-loved children's stories. His first children's story, James and the Giant Peach, was published in 1961, was a hit and every subsequent book became a best-seller.

Today, his stories are available in 58 languages and, by a conservative estimate, he has sold more than 250 million books. Many of these stories have also been adapted for stage and screen, including the 1971 film classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wes Anderson's acclaimed Fantastic Mr Fox, the multi-award winning Matilda The Musical from the RSC with music by Tim Minchin, and Steven Spielberg's blockbuster The BFG. The latest adaptation is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical which opened on Broadway in April 2017 following three Golden years on London's West End.

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families, and the growing veteran population. Founded in 2003 by the mother of two American soldiers, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at www.soldiersangels.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles