Broadway's Bright Future: Why You Should Care About the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards

Three Tevyes, two Millies, an Eponine and Jesus walk into a theatre...

Broadway is but a dream for most theatre-loving high schoolers, but once a year, the Jimmy Awards pull that dream into focus for a select few. On Monday, the Minskoff Theatre stage will fill with some of the most talented young performers from across the country, and BroadwayWorld is taking a closer look at how it all happens.

What is it? At the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, 80 high school students from across America will compete for the award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the tenth annual awards ceremony. Click here for a full list of 2018 nominees.

Who is Jimmy? Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the award is named in honor of James M. Nederlander, the late legendary Broadway producer and theatre owner, The Jimmy Awards are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations.

How do they get there? Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

How do they compete? Jimmy Awards nominees prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts.

And then what? Since the inception of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) in 2009, participating students have earned over $1,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions. 2017 Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who was a Jimmy Awards finalist in 2013, said of her experience: "Being with a bunch of students who were all so passionate about theatre...it was the coolest week ever. Obviously it launched me into the career I had today and I couldn't be more grateful for the Jimmy Awards."

Still confused? We've gotcha covered. Check out the performances from last year's ceremony below (including medleys from the roles that got the nominees to NYC, plus individual songs from the eight finalists).

