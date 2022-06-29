BroadwayWorld Seeks Chicago Based Social Media / Video Editor

If you're a Chicago-based theater lover with a knack for social media, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Social Media / Video Editor to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in Chicago, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.

Proficiency with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram is required, as well as mobile live streaming and basic video and social content editing skills.

Compensation will vary based on the specifics of each event, but starts at $20/hr.

To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and portfolio links to apply@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Chicago Social / Video Editor'.