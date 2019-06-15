BroadwayWorld Readers Pick The Top 2019 Tony Awards Fashion!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

We asked, and you answered! With all of the excitement from this past weekend's Tony Awards, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which of this year's show-stopping red carpet looks was their favorite. We've now gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy! Check them all out below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Billy Porter is the only acceptable answer - faith (@faithwinship) June 14, 2019

@mikaylagalg_ on Instagram: "Billy Porter slays EVERY award show he appears at, and his Tony look was no exception"

@book_of_clinton on Instagram: "Do I even have to say it was Billy Porter?????"

@baileyannhays_ on Instagram: "I LOVED Eva Noblezada's dress! She was absolutely stunning in it!"

@cjdavismaine on Instagram: "Eva Nobleada's dress was GORGEOUS"

@casually.kagamine on Instagram: "Most definitely Eva Noblezada"

@addylefkof on Instagram: "My absolute favorite was Ashley Park in her beautiful yellow dress!!"

@dunning.debbie on Instagram: "The beautiful yellow dress that Ashley Park wore"

@cheedie25 on Instagram: "Ashley Park - no competition"

@madi.lavee on Instagram: "Sophia Anne Caruso's dress"

@kellyysanto on Instagram: "Sophia Anne Caruso"

@sirinita_ on Instagram: "Sophia Anne Caruso"

@megan.os14 on Instagram: "Laura Benanti's dress was amazing!!"

@marie_the_bee_6 on Instagram: "Laura Benanti"

@veronica.vuz on Instagram: "Jordan Roth"

@rachel.is.gay.hey.hey.hey on Instagram: "Jordan Roth's red flower coat was EVERYTHING"

@carlyl.12 on Instagram: "Caitlin Kinnunen's suit!!!!"

@maritummy on Instagram: "Caitlin Kinnunen"

@caroline_v_hig on Instagram: "Reeve Carney's top hat"

@broadgaymagick on Instagram: "Reeve Carney"

@brittanyclaire23 on Instagram: "Celia Keenan-Bolger absolutely slayed the night away!"

Taylor Mac because judy knows what judy's DOING. - Sahar/Sandy Gooen (@FTSGooen) June 14, 2019





