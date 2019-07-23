BroadwayWorld Readers Name Their Favorite Alan Menken Shows!

We asked, and you answered! The legendary Oscar and Tony-winning composer Alan Menken is celebrating his birthday this week, so in honor of the occasion, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name their favorite of his countless iconic shows! Check out your top picks below, from Disney stage adaptation like Newsies and Beauty and the Beast classics like Little Shop of Horrors and more!

NEWSIES

@mags_a_million13 on Instagram - "I love Newsies!!!! It was the musical that made me fall in love with theatre!!" @audreybrett on Instagram - "Newsies! It was the show that made me realize acting was what I wanted to do"

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Beauty and The beast! - ILikeGoats (@DanteGoatGhost) July 22, 2019

@jesse_marie88 on Instagram - "Beauty and the Beast ... hands down"

@gzertuches on Instagram - "Beauty and the Beast!!!!!!"

@allifen__ on Instagram - "Beauty and the Beast! Nothing is better than OG Disney on Broadway and perfect casts"

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

There are so many good ones ? but I think I'd have to go with Hunchback - Emily (@flowerchild193) July 23, 2019

@gaby_hernandezz on Instagram - "HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME!!"

@bella.grace.correa on Instagram - "Hunchback!!"

@_casspamdra on Instagram - "HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME ALL THE WAYY"

A BRONX TALE

Newsies also A Bronx Tale ??? - Hannah~MISSING ABT (@Hannahcariad) July 22, 2019

@heartbreak_and_musicals on Instagram - "A Bronx Tale!!!"

@newsies.facts.opinions on Instagram - "A Bronx Tale!"

@haylee_fersaci on Instagram - "A Bronx Tale"

ALADDIN

@daniellealissa_ on Instagram - "Aladdin" @callie.hahn on Instagram - "Aladdin!"

THE LITTLE MERMAID @victoriamauri14 on Instagram - "The Little Mermaid. It was my first Broadway show and it is still my absolute favorite!" @lilyaguilera78 on Instagram - "The Little Mermaid" @jlcarroll1014 on Instagram - "Little Mermaid!"

LEAP OF FAITH

@belana.ortega on Instagram - "Leap of Faith!!!"

@its.me.n8an on Instagram - "Leap of Faith!"





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You