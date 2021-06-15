BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid Critics!

Theater is coming back and so is BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics. Now we're on the hunt for new junior correspondents!

We are looking for a theatre-loving kid (age 6-11), who lives in the New York City area, and has lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a ton of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

The selected kids will get the opportunity to see Broadway shows (for free!) with an accompanying adult.

Email submissions (with a YouTube link or file attachment) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line 'KID CRITICS'.