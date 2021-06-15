Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Does your kid have a lot to say about Broadway? Submit today!

Jun. 15, 2021  
BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid Critics!

Theater is coming back and so is BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics. Now we're on the hunt for new junior correspondents!

We are looking for a theatre-loving kid (age 6-11), who lives in the New York City area, and has lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a ton of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

The selected kids will get the opportunity to see Broadway shows (for free!) with an accompanying adult.

Email submissions (with a YouTube link or file attachment) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line 'KID CRITICS'.

Watch previous episodes of Kid Critics!


