BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/6/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Operations and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 3/6/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Seeking Actors for flexible event serving and bartending gigs in NYC! - HMG Plus

Event Servers and Bartenders needed in the NYC area for flexible weekday gigs! Starting rates between $21-$25/hour, work according to your schedule. AM, PM, and all day shifts available. Let us know when you’re available, and we’ll offer you shifts! Come to our Open Call at our Midtown office on Monday 03.10.25 from 12pm-4pm to get interviewed on the spot for a position. YOU MUST RSVP THROUGH THE LINK BELOW TO RECEIVE NECESSARY DETAILS FOR THE OPEN CALL. https://simple.formstack.com/fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales & Community Access Manager

The position of Group Sales & Community Access Manager is charged with increasing audience attendance at the full range of McCarter programming by initiating and cultivating relationships with new and returning group audiences. Success will be measured by the achievement of an annual revenue goal for group sales and student matinee income, as well as by meeting established benchmarks as project lead for McCarter’s Stage Door Access program, which provides free or low-priced tickets to the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER (Non-Union) for Summer Rep. Season

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking a [NON-EQUITY / NON-UNION] ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER to be part of the Stage Management Team for our 2025 Summer Season.mThe ASC was formed in 1988 in Central Virginia, and in 2001 the Blackfriars Playhouse was built - the world's first recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Shop Manager

Position Title: Costume Shop Manager Reports to: Technical Director Supervises: Occasional volunteers Position Summary: This is a professional position requiring experience and strong knowledge of costuming, sewing, building techniques, general “period” costuming, and unique costume design. Manager must have working knowledge of theater production operations and procedures, supervisory practices and principles. Strong organizational skills and the ability to work with a diverse array o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: House Manager

Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership are hiring a House Manager to facilitate summer programming in both districts. Hourly Rate: $20 Job type: Part-time, seasonal. Fully in-person with no option for remote work. Reports to: Operations and Programming Manager Schedule: Nights and weekends. Upwards of 10 hours per week, closer to 40 hours at peak season. Projected dates: Late April through September, 2025. This is a seasonal position - successful candidates will need to r... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Fantastic Babysitters for Gigs in NYC!

Looking for the most incredible, fun, creative, and experienced caregivers for gigs in the NYC area for babysitting, private lesson, and group classes/events! If you're a real life Mary Poppins, this is for you! Curatedcare.com is a creative online platform that lets sitters market their unique talents & souped-up babysitting skills to families, via website & app! We are specifically looking for individuals with consistent weekday availability during afternoon hours (2-7pm) for 3-5 days p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Seeking Actors for flexible event serving and bartending gigs in the Chicagoland area!

Seeking event servers and bartenders for flexible weekday gigs in the Chicagoland area! Rates starting between $18-$22/hour. Let us know when you're available through our app, and we'll offer you shifts! AM, PM, and all-day shifts are available. Please follow the link below to submit a formal application! https://simple.formstack.com/forms/chicago_event_staff_application... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Week-Long Workshop in Sicily: Movement in(to) Shakespeare

Unlock the power of Shakespeare through movement in the enchanting landscapes of Sicily. Join us for "Movement in(to) Shakespeare," a transformative 7-day Creative Immersive Residency guided by Kat Alix-Gaudreau—renowned director, educator, and scholar from the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon. Inspired by visionary practitioners like Peter Brook, Jerzy Grotowski, and Viola Spolin, this residency invites you to dissolve language barriers and explore Shakespeare’s timel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flor... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lead Carpenter/ATD

Crossroads Repertory Theatre, located on the campus of Indiana State University, is seeking a talented and experienced Lead Carpenter/ATD to join our team for the upcoming summer season. Responsibilities: - Lead and manage the carpentry team in the construction, installation, and maintenance of scenic elements for both productions. - Physically build scenery - Collaborate closely with the Technical Director/Scenic Designer, and other production staff to ensure the successful realization o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Call for Submissions (LGBTQIA+)

Third Eye Theatre is currently seeking submissions for the first annual Portland Pride Play Festival. Chosen scripts will be featured on Pride Weekend (July 18-20, 2025), receiving either a reading or staged reading. One script from the festival will be selected to receive a full production later in the upcoming season as a part of its Queer Voices New Play Development Program. Submission Requirements: - Play must contain LGBTQIA+ content (themes, plot, or characters) - Full Length (Playwrigh... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Database Administrator

TITLE: Tessitura Database Administrator STATUS: Full-time, Exempt, Year-Round LOCATION: Hybrid within 3-hour driving distance from Becket, MA REPORTS TO: Director of Information Technology DEPARTMENT: Information Technology WORKS WITH: All departments COMPENSATION: $65,000 - $75,000 per year (GRADE 5) (less applicable tax withholdings) BENEFITS: (YEAR ROUND): Health, dental, and vision insurance, FSA, 403B contribution, paid time off, life insurance, short- and long-term disability, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Cutter/Draper

Cutter/Draper Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Cutter/Draper position reports to the Costume Shop Supervisor and will create and alter costumes for Emerson Stage productions, as well as providing guidance, support, training, research and supervision to student costume designers and work-study students. This is an important role that requires accuracy, attention to detail, and a passion for theatrical costume production. ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES • Create, by using f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

La Jolla Playhouse (the Playhouse) is excited to welcome a new visionary leader to serve as its next Artistic Director, shaping the Playhouse’s artistic footprint and, in light of the organization’s expansive cultural influence, the future of American theatre. Serving in partnership with La Jolla Playhouse’s Managing Director, the Artistic Director co-leads one of the premiere theatre producing companies in the nation, developing plans for how the theatre’s work can reach audiences locally and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Pianist / Arranger / Cabaret Developer

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a talented and versatile Resident Pianist to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for music and theatre, with the ability to perform a variety of roles within our organization. This position requires a skilled musician who can perform various skills related to FST’s New Works program with an emphasis on Cabaret Development. This will include the ability to create arrangements, read and create vocal and accompaniment charts, can improvis... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MAT EXAM

Mastering the upcoming MAT 2024 requires a comprehensive understanding of each section, as students need to answer 150 questions within a 120-minute timeframe. Familiarize yourself with the MAT exam format, which consists of five sections: • Language Comprehension • Intelligence and Critical Reasoning • Data Analysis and Data Sufficiency • Mathematical Skills • Economic & Business Environment ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wizard of Oz Crew/Technical Interviews (Crossroads Repertory Theatre)

We are excited to offer auditions and interviews for our 2025 Summer Seasons! Our 2025 season features a production of The Wizard of Oz (the "RSC Version"). We are interviewing for technical positions (including all shops, production, administrative and front-of-house) for the entire season and we will be casting for roles in all shows. All positions are paid. For Technicians and Designers Choosing to attend In-Person Interviews: Please arrive prepared to discuss your experience and t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Artists for Discussion

Theatrical community wanted to take part in a weekly interactive online 1 hour theatrical experience with the incomparable Jordan Skopp. A group of six will hear about how the centuries old baseball rule and Jordan's movement affect you and what it means for our national pastime. You'll come away looking at baseball in a whole new way. Participants will receive $50 for their time and feedback. Visit the Foul Ball Safety Now website at https://www.foulballsafetynow.com/ for more on Jordan's camp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: MARKETING MANAGER, AUDIENCE and COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

MARKETING MANAGER, AUDIENCE and COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Marketing Manager, Audience and Community Engagement for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each resident writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signatu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

The Suffolk is seeking a Stage Manager for its production of 12 Angry Men, running for 6 performances March 26–30. Rehearsals will take place in Riverhead beginning on March 3 and run through opening.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Stage Operations Supervisor

TITLE: Stage Operations Supervisor STATUS: Seasonal Part-Time, Remote: March 3 - May 3, 2025 Full-Time, On-site: May 6 - August 28, 2025 START: Remote: March 3, 2025 On-site: May 6, 2025 END: August 28, 2025 ARRIVAL: May 5, 2025 DEPARTURE: August 29, 2025 COMPENSATION: $23.58-$25.63; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, free access to performances, classes, talks, studios 3 Free meals a day and Personal and Sick Days HOURS: February 3 - May 3, 2025: 5-10 hrs per... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Festival Video Engineer

TITLE: Festival Video Engineer STATUS: Seasonal Full-Time, On-site: May 20, 2025 - August 28, 2025 START: May 20, 2025 END: August 28, 2025 ARRIVAL: May 19, 2025 DEPARTURE: August 29, 2025 COMPENSATION: $20.50-$23.58; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, 3 free meals per day, free access to performances, classes, talks, and studios HOURS: May 20 - May 31, 2025: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 2 - August 28, 2025: (6) Day work week averaging 54 hrs Hours wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Executive Assistant, providing full administrative support to the COO & Managing Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is ... (more)