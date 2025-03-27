BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/27/2025; Jobs In Guest Services, Stage Management, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 3/27/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Join Delaware Theatre Company as our Managing Director and help lead our dynamic theatre into the future! Since 1979, Delaware Theatre Company has dazzled over one million patrons with more than 220 mainstage productions. Our mission is to enrich Delaware's vitality through artistic programming, education, and community service. ​Collaborate with the Artistic Director to shape and execute our strategic vision, aligning artistic and business goals. Report to the Board of Directors and oversee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Ideal Start Date: As soon as possible. Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Development Assistant, office or customer service experience preferred. This employee will provide clerical support for the theatre’s fundraising department including answering phones, data entry, preparing reports, and special events related activities. Some projects may occur during the evening or on weekends. Positio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arts & Culture Director - City of Mesa

The Arts and Culture Director (the Director) will serve on the Executive Team as the cultural diplomat for the City of Mesa and provide leadership and arts education advocacy, direct department-wide fundraising and development, and provide strategic direction for the department, articulating the positive impacts of the arts and culture in and for the city. The Arts and Culture Director, who will report to Mesa’s City Manager’s Office, will function as an arts and culture advisor to the City Cou... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor, Scenic Design

Clinical Assistant Professor, Scenic Design School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University invites applicants for Clinical Assistant Professor of Scenic Design for a full-time, benefits-eligible, non-tenure track position, beginning in fall 2025. We seek an exceptional artist-teacher to shape and tea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead Guest Services Associate

JOB TITLE: Lead Guest Services Associate REPORTS TO: Guest Services Manager FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $19.75/hour UNION STATUS: IATSE Local 750 LOCATION: 170 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Lead Guest Services Associate is an integral part of the Goodman Theatre’s Guest Services department. This position is responsible for maintaining the efficient operation of the information desk located in the Goodman lobby with a focus on proacti... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Play Submissions for Spring Play Reading Series

The Actors Theatre Workshop is accepting submissions of original plays for our curated Spring 2025 Play Reading and Discussion Series this April – June. We are looking for contemporary works that examine the pressing issues individuals and families face in America today. This series will highlight works that challenge and inspire audiences. The Actors Theatre Workshop will co-produce selected plays. We will offer the playwright our physical theater space to host their own play reading with a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Associate Production Manager

Asolo Repertory Theatre – Sarasota Florida Position: Associate Production Manager Salary range $55,000-$60,000 Please apply to asolo_human_resources@asolo.org with resume and cover letter General Summary: Asolo Rep (LORT B) Florida’s premier professional theatre and one of the most important cultural forces in the Southeastern US is seeking to fill its Associate Production Manager Position. The Associate Production Manager works on all aspects of production management in a proacti... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant House Managers

Part-Timer Assistant House Manager Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre with five active theatre spaces, located in downtown Sarasota, FL is seeking a Part Time Assistant House Manager to provide excellent customer service to theatre. This position will serve as a House Manager for all 5 of our theatre spaces. This is a fast-paced position. Candidates must have good communication skills with a positive, friendly, and outgoing personality. Must be prompt, reliable, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head of Video

Situated along the banks of the San Antonio River in the heart of the city, The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts transformed arts in San Antonio. Its stunning architecture, creative interior design and lighting, exceptional acoustics, and blockbuster talent from around the world attracts widely diverse audiences from San Antonio and the region. The remarkable flexibility of the 1,750 seat H-E-B Performance Hall, with its distinctive “flat-floor” capability, opens the door for performances ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive & Office Assistant

POSITION AND RESPONSIBILITIES McCarter Theatre Center is seeking a detail-oriented and welcoming Executive & Office Assistant to provide essential support to our Executive Leadership and ensure the smooth daily operations of our administrative offices. As the first point of contact for guests—including artists, trustees, senior leadership guests, and business associates—this role is based at the front desk and plays a key part in creating a warm and professional environment. Responsibilities ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

Barrington Stage Company is seeking a Development Associate to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Development Associate is a core member of our fundraising team, an early-career position that will grow with the selected candidate’s strengths and skills. BSC is a not-for-profit professional theatre company in the Berkshires with a three-fold mission: to produce top notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community w... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer - Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Choreographer Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Music Director Stipend: $1700 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and and is looking for a skilled, self-motivated Choreographer to join our team for the for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. Potential Choreographer should be a self-starter and an excellent collaborator with the creative team ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director - Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Music Director Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Choreographer Stipend: $2000 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and is searching for a highly-organized, dynamic, imaginative, and reliable Music Director for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. An ideal candidate should possess outstanding interpersonal abilities, collaborate effectively with... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator (Seeking Multiple TA’s) - Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator (Seeking Multiple TA’s) Hours: Monday – Thursday from 8 AM – 2 :30 PM Stipend: $1300/Per TA Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and is looking for a for a skilled, self- motivated, lively, outgoing and great with kids (ages 7 – 13) Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator to join our team for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Stage Manager - Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Assistant Stage Manager Hours: Monday – Thursday from 8 AM – 2 :30 PM (Tech week will adjust) Stipend: $2300 Total ($287.50 per week) Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and is looking for a skilled, self-motivated Assistant Stage Manager who is great with kids (ages 7 – 13) to join our team for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. Assistant Stage Manager should... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporatin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager & Props Master - Raue Center School For The Arts OnStage Summer Camp

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts OnStage Summer Camp – Stage Manager Hours: Monday – Thursday from 8 AM – 2 :30 PM (Tech week will adjust) Stipend: $3550 Total ($350 per week + $400 for Props) Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and is looking for a skilled, self- motivated, lively, outgoing and great with kids (ages 7 – 13) Stage Manager & Props Master to join our team for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. Po... (more)