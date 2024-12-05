BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/5/2024; Jobs In Props, Costumes and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 12/5/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: Director

The Pennsylvania Players, the only professionally-directed student theatre company at the University of Pennsylvania, seeks an experienced professional to direct its spring play production. We are looking for directors with a clear vision. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, 3 references, and detailed proposals for Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead by Tom Stoppard and one other well-known play of your choice. This second proposal does not have to be in the same style or genre. Pl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director of Programming & Production

The Executive Director of Programming and Production will serve as the spokesperson of the Forest Theater in the combined roles of Artistic Programmer and General Manager. They will have a strong non-profit awareness and a solid history of programming as both producer and presenter. They will curate and program exciting and engaging productions through collaboration, model a strong work ethic, and exhibit passion, dedication, and knowledge of the arts, education, and community. The Executive D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Database Administrator

TITLE: Tessitura Database Administrator STATUS: Full-time, Exempt, Year-Round LOCATION: Hybrid within 3-hour driving distance from Becket, MA REPORTS TO: Director of Information Technology DEPARTMENT: Information Technology WORKS WITH: All departments COMPENSATION: $65,000 - $75,000 (GRADE 5) (less applicable tax withholdings) BENEFITS: (YEAR ROUND): Health, dental, and vision insurance, FSA, 403B contribution, paid time off, life insurance, short- and long-term disability, Employee ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Technical Director Job Description Reports to: CEO (dotted line responsibility to Production Manager and vice-versa) Hours: Full-time (40 hours); some nights and weekends Compensation: Salary range of $72,000+ and benefits including available medical, dental, vision, SIMPLE-IRA, vacation, and holidays Job Summary: The Technical Director is responsible for supervising technical staff and the implementation of all production elements (lighting, sound, set design and constr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

JOB TITLE: Facilities Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Operations FLSA Status: Full-Time, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $55,000/year LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Facilities Manager is responsible for the hands-on implementation of the building maintenance program, protecting and improving the value of the Theatre’s facilities assets, ensuring building systems continue to perform their intended function, and supporting the built enviro... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patrons Services Assistant

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Costume Technician

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS COSTUME TECHNICIAN/STITCHER/WARDROBE Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qualit... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal First Hand

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Seasonal First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teach Music & Theater in Boston's South Shore

Job description We are looking for exceptional musicians, actors, and performers to join a cutting-edge, multidisciplinary arts studio in Hanover, MA. Triple Threat Studio is redefining music, theater, and vocal training with innovative classes that integrate performance, technique, and creativity. We are hiring for several roles, including: -Piano, Voice, Guitar, and Acting Instructors Group Class Facilitators for Music and Theater We are urgently hiring! Piano, Voice, Guitar, Theat... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Stage Manager for AEA Showcase Code Production

Seeking a STAGE MANAGER for upcoming AEA Showcase Code (approval pending) of PERSEPHONE PALMER STEPS OUT by Caitlyn Waltermire directed by Natalie Thomas. THIS IS A STIPEND ONLY SHOWCASE PRODUCTION. Stipend for Stage Manager is $800. The production goes into rehearsal in early May (some weekday evenings and weekends) for a June 19th, 2025 opening. Performances will take place at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (3pm matinée only). Relevant dates include load-in the week o... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Community Programs Manager

The Old Globe seeks a Community Programs Manager for a full-time position in its Arts Engagement department. The Community Programs Manager is responsible for overseeing assigned Arts Engagement programs specifically tailored to community engagement with older adults, and isolated or underserved communities. This position also provides logistical and operational support of the department’s programs and events. The Community Programs Manager will manage and administer assigned AE programs inc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Charge

POSITION: Scenic Charge DEPARTMENT: Pittsburgh Playhouse REPORTS TO: Technical Director TELEWORK SCHEDULE: Fully on-site WORK SCHEDULE: 10 month schedule (August - May; off June and July) PRIMARY FUNCTION: The Scenic Charge for the Pittsburgh Playhouse is a 10 month (August thru May) position responsible for accomplishing, supervising and coordinating the scenic paint and treatments for the Pittsburgh Playhouse and GRW in support of Playhouse events and productions. The SC ensures... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Painting Churches

Audition Notice: Pigs Do Fly Productions Painting Churches by Tina Howe Directed by Deborah “DK” Kondelik Equity/Non-Equity/Paid ($340 per week) Audition Date: Monday, December 9th from 6 – 10 pm at Empire Stage. Callback auditions will be held on Tuesday, December 10th from 6 - 8 pm at Empire Stage. (If you are called back, please be prepared to stay for the duration of the callback audition.) Submission deadline: December 7, 2024 Rehearsals: March 24 – April 10, 2025 Performances... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Development

Job Summary Reporting directly to and working in concert with the Chief Development Officer (CDO), the Associate Director of Development will serve as the collaborating manager with all development staff to create optimal portfolios and strategic prospect pipelines, provide planning and administrative support for the theater’s numerous special events, and maintain a portfolio of individual donors and prospects—all working together to achieve ambitious fundraising targets and secure comprehens... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lecturer in Costume Technology

Lecturer in Costume Technology Job No: 533424 Work Type: Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Location: Main Campus (Gainesville, FL) Categories: Recreation/Event Services, Humanities Department: 13040100 - COTA-THEATRE-CHAIR Job Description Classification Title: Lecturer in Costume Technology Job Description: The School of Theatre and Dance in the College of the Arts seeks a highly skilled and motivated costume technician to join our team as a Lecturer in Costume Technology b... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lansing Matinee Musicale Emerging Artist Award in Musical Theatre

For Immediate Release Monday, November 4, 2024 Subject: Lansing Matinee Musicale Announces the Emerging Artist Award for Musical Theatre Contact: Laura Stebbins, President, lstebbins123@comcast.net Lansing, MI - Monday, November 4 - Lansing Matinee Musicale (LMM) is thrilled to announce the Emerging Artists Award for Musical Theatre! The LMM is seeking the best musical theatre artists who have begun their professional journey - those who need that one break to move their careers forward. Th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer - Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Company Description: Children's Theatre of Elgin and Fox Valley Theatre Company are not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations based in Elgin, Illinois. Together, they are one of the oldest and largest children's theatre companies in Illinois, providing high-quality theatrical experiences for children and young adults. The organizations encourage family support and participation in theatre, making excellent live theatre affordable and accessible to the community. Role Description: We are in sea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

Marketing Assistant, at Lincoln Center Theater: Lincoln Center Theater has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. LCT is committed to developing and producing new works and classics with an emphasis on the work of new and emerging playwrights, directors, and designers. LCT’s education program, Open Stages, r... (more)